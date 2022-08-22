The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion You can’t be too careful with what children read

August 22, 2022 at 3:51 p.m. EDT
Julie Womack, organizing director of “Red Wine and Blue,” a group of about 300,000 progressive suburban moms, holds banned books on Jan. 31 in Westerville, Ohio. (Maddie McGarvey for The Washington Post)
Comment

Regarding the Aug. 18 front-page article “In the name of protection, students lose access to books”:

I assume that all books referring to religion (say, Christianity and prayer) will also be pulled from the school library shelves along with most of the works of Shakespeare. We can’t be too safe when it comes to protecting our children!

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Roger Kaufman, McLean

The new school book restrictions remind me of book bans of “The Catcher in the Rye” beginning in 1951. The book was banned from my high school library and many other school libraries across the country. Of course, students found copies elsewhere, read it and quickly passed it on to friends. Even students who rarely read unassigned books wanted to read it.

With the internet, banning books is not likely to restrict students’ access. In fact, it may very well increase readership.

Jon Meyerson, Frederick

Loading...