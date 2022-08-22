I assume that all books referring to religion (say, Christianity and prayer) will also be pulled from the school library shelves along with most of the works of Shakespeare. We can’t be too safe when it comes to protecting our children!

The new school book restrictions remind me of book bans of “The Catcher in the Rye” beginning in 1951. The book was banned from my high school library and many other school libraries across the country. Of course, students found copies elsewhere, read it and quickly passed it on to friends. Even students who rarely read unassigned books wanted to read it.