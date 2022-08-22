Regarding the Aug. 18 front-page article “In the name of protection, students lose access to books”:
Roger Kaufman, McLean
The new school book restrictions remind me of book bans of “The Catcher in the Rye” beginning in 1951. The book was banned from my high school library and many other school libraries across the country. Of course, students found copies elsewhere, read it and quickly passed it on to friends. Even students who rarely read unassigned books wanted to read it.
With the internet, banning books is not likely to restrict students’ access. In fact, it may very well increase readership.
Jon Meyerson, Frederick