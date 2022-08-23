Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Jason Willick’s idea expressed in his Aug. 19 op-ed, “What Biden could gain from pardoning Trump,” struck me as both unfair and yet the proper thing to do. Should it come to that, a pardon would allow the country to inch forward rather than lurch back. No doubt, many Democrats would feel betrayed; however, they most likely would move on. Whereas, should the ex-president be sent to prison, the country could expect many Republicans to exhibit violence or threats of violence, which would send the country reeling into a deeper crisis.

Mr. Willick didn’t dismiss the idea that “no one is above the law,” but leaned on the argument that “in a representative government, political judgment and statesmanship are necessary.”

Unfortunately, dark days are looming, and we, as a country, need to be smart and not reactive.

Veronica Mevorach, Silver Spring

Jason Willick recently outlined benefits for President Biden if he pardons former president Donald Trump.

It's hard to know where to start. Mr. Trump would wave around the pardon and shout about it as “proof” that all previous accusations were a hoax. QAnon would point to it as proof that Mr. Trump is still in command.

A presidential pardon would not end the investigations; it would simply elevate and highlight the state investigations presently underway.

And though it would extend the Nixon/Ford precedent, that’s a bad precedent. It would effectively give any former president a lifetime “get out of jail free” card regardless of the breadth, depth or frequency of his or her criminal activity. If a former president is immune from prosecution for conspiracy to insurrection and espionage, then he is truly immune from prosecution, period.

Jack Suber, Cabin John

Jason Willick’s argument for pardoning former president Donald Trump focused narrowly on dubious hopes for short-term Democratic political gains and sparing the Justice Department reputational harm from pursuing prosecutions that could inflame at least half of all Americans. But there is little that President Biden or Attorney General Merrick Garland can do to disabuse the MAGA half of its conviction that any prosecution of Mr. Trump amounts to persecution.

In these circumstances, responsible actors should focus on two fundamental aims: not jailing former presidents for actions taken while in office and not leaving any president entirely beyond the reach of law. We can avoid the former while at least establishing for the historical record that certain presidential activities do indeed amount to criminal acts.

Here's how: Members of Mr. Trump’s cabals should be indicted on a charge of conspiracy, with Mr. Trump named as an unindicted co-conspirator. Mr. Trump could then be granted immunity from prosecution (and jailing), thus depriving him of his Fifth Amendment right to avoid testifying; and he could then be put under oath at trial to answer for his and his enablers’ roles in their jointly criminal activities. If some sort of spectacle is unavoidable, this is the best we can hope for.

Also, because presidents can act only, as Mr. Trump has acted, through minions, the specter of such conspiracy trials would also force future lackeys to think twice before running roughshod over laws that their presidents find inconvenient — a deterrent effect that no pardon could hope for.

Vincent J. Canzoneri, Newton, Mass.

