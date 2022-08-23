Regarding the Aug. 20 Metro article “Youngkin seeking $397M in tax cuts”:
An investment in this area would benefit Virginia families, and it would be repaid by having strong, mentally healthy and productive young people.
Theresa Early, Fairfax
I read with interest the Aug. 20 Metro article about how Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is seeking $397 million in tax cuts. Virginia’s population is 8.6 million, so when you put such a tax cut in context, that means each Virginian would save $46. Tax cuts can be good, but, in this case, I think the $397 million would be better spent improving roads and bridges or ensuring that all Virginians have access to broadband.
Barbara Glakas, Herndon