Opinion A better use for Virginia’s surplus money

August 23, 2022 at 4:54 p.m. EDT
Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin earlier this month. (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Regarding the Aug. 20 Metro article “Youngkin seeking $397M in tax cuts”:

After more than 30 years as a Virginia teacher of students with emotional and behavioral disorders, I believe the surplus money, reported by Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R), could be best used on shoring up mental health services in the commonwealth. I have had so many students whose families could not access appropriate mental health treatments for their children, and psychiatric inpatient beds are sorely lacking for children and adolescents in need of immediate care.

An investment in this area would benefit Virginia families, and it would be repaid by having strong, mentally healthy and productive young people.

Theresa Early, Fairfax

I read with interest the Aug. 20 Metro article about how Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) is seeking $397 million in tax cuts. Virginia’s population is 8.6 million, so when you put such a tax cut in context, that means each Virginian would save $46. Tax cuts can be good, but, in this case, I think the $397 million would be better spent improving roads and bridges or ensuring that all Virginians have access to broadband.

Barbara Glakas, Herndon

