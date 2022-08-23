The Aug. 18 front-page article “ Trump tightens hold on the GOP ” quoted Republican Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini as saying, “There are other Liz Cheneys in the conference. They’re just smarter, and they keep their mouths shut.”

Mr. Sabatini fundamentally misconceives the issue. That Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has chosen to speak out against former president Donald Trump’s relentless lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him and his fomenting the Jan. 6 insurrection is not because of any lack of “smartness” on her behalf. To the contrary, as anyone who has listened to Ms. Cheney’s statements as part of the Jan. 6 committee’s hearings knows, she’s plenty smart.