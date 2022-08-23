The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Liz Cheney is a smart and brave Republican

August 23, 2022 at 4:55 p.m. EDT
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) speaks Aug. 16 at the Mead ranch in Jackson, Wyo., after losing the Republican primary. (Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post)
The Aug. 18 front-page article “Trump tightens hold on the GOP” quoted Republican Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini as saying, “There are other Liz Cheneys in the conference. They’re just smarter, and they keep their mouths shut.”

Mr. Sabatini fundamentally misconceives the issue. That Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) has chosen to speak out against former president Donald Trump’s relentless lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from him and his fomenting the Jan. 6 insurrection is not because of any lack of “smartness” on her behalf. To the contrary, as anyone who has listened to Ms. Cheney’s statements as part of the Jan. 6 committee’s hearings knows, she’s plenty smart.

Her decision to publicly repudiate Mr. Trump is rather because her top loyalty is to supporting the Constitution and the American freedom and democracy it embodies, rather than to any individual person. By speaking out, Ms. Cheney is seeking to preserve the constitutional democracy our forebears created. She is a true patriot.

By defending as “smart” Republican politicians’ refusal to condemn Mr. Trump’s attacks on our democracy, Mr. Sabatini is unjustifiably elevating politicians’ personal and political self-interests over their solemn oaths of office and duty to support and preserve our democracy. In the United States’ system of government, in which elected politicians perform a critical role, this is indefensible.

Gary M. Ratner, Bethesda

The writer is co-founder and a member of the steering committee of Lawyers Defending American Democracy.

