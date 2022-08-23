The Aug. 18 front-page article “Trump tightens hold on the GOP” quoted Republican Florida state Rep. Anthony Sabatini as saying, “There are other Liz Cheneys in the conference. They’re just smarter, and they keep their mouths shut.”
Her decision to publicly repudiate Mr. Trump is rather because her top loyalty is to supporting the Constitution and the American freedom and democracy it embodies, rather than to any individual person. By speaking out, Ms. Cheney is seeking to preserve the constitutional democracy our forebears created. She is a true patriot.
By defending as “smart” Republican politicians’ refusal to condemn Mr. Trump’s attacks on our democracy, Mr. Sabatini is unjustifiably elevating politicians’ personal and political self-interests over their solemn oaths of office and duty to support and preserve our democracy. In the United States’ system of government, in which elected politicians perform a critical role, this is indefensible.
Gary M. Ratner, Bethesda
The writer is co-founder and a member of the steering committee of Lawyers Defending American Democracy.