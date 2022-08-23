Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Why in the world did Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer (D-N.Y.) and Senate Democrats omit increased funding for the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) from the Inflation Reduction Act? Across the country, workers are organizing to demand better wages and working conditions. From baristas at Starbucks to weary warehouse workers at Amazon to teaching assistants at colleges, the underpaid and overworked have had enough. But their efforts to form unions face forbidding obstacles, as corporations employ sophisticated strategies — legal and illegal — to obstruct, delay and undermine them. Reform of our labor laws has been stymied for years. And the NLRB, the agency in charge of enforcing the protections that do exist, has been starved of funding and stripped of field staff, leaving it unable to deal with the explosion of labor law violations that come out of corporate resistance to this new wave of unionizing. (Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, owns The Post.)

You needn’t idealize unions to understand the importance of worker organizing. As unions have declined over recent decades — suffering from unrelenting corporate attack, lax law enforcement and corporate globalization — workers’ wages have stagnated and inequality has reached obscene levels. America’s pride — the broad middle class — has been profoundly affected as good jobs have been shipped abroad, entire communities have been abandoned, and deaths of despair, fear and rage have spread. If the United States is ever to rebuild a robust middle class and an economy of shared prosperity, a vibrant, growing and more powerful union movement is a national imperative.

Yet neither of our political parties sees unions as a priority. Republicans — even in their new MAGA guise as a party of working people — are staunchly and universally opposed. Rep. Virginia Foxx of North Carolina, the senior Republican on the House Education and the Workforce committee, argues that increasing the NLRB’s annual budget “is the equivalent of using a spray bottle to put out a grease fire,” as if a grease fire were the equivalent of worker organizing.

Since 2014, when Republicans took Congress under President Barack Obama, they have frozen the NLRB budget, forcing a cut in field staff of more than one-third over the past decade. The Heritage Foundation now calls for an additional cut of 45 percent over the next 10 years.

Democrats used to be the party of working people. But Labor law reform failed under Jimmy Carter, Bill Clinton and Obama. Clinton’s centrist Democratic Leadership Council — indelibly dubbed the Democrats for the Leisure Class by Jesse Jackson — scorned unions as retrograde, while touting high tech, corporate globalization, free trade and financial deregulation. In 2016, incoming Senate leader Schumer dismissed any concern about the loss of working-class votes, arguing that “for every blue-collar Democrat we lose in western Pennsylvania, we will pick up two moderate Republicans in the suburbs in Philadelphia, and you can repeat that in Ohio and Illinois and Wisconsin.”

Now workers are acting on their own, launching organizing efforts in companies, such as Starbucks and Amazon, that are known for trying to crush any such attempts. Yet the NLRB lacks the staff to investigate the flood of complaints about spying on workers, firing organizers, closing stores in retaliation for organizing and a range of other illegal corporate tactics. The companies count on the resulting delay to help discourage organizers.

Unlike his New Democrat predecessors, President Biden has openly supported unions. He backed labor law reform. including the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, issued a pro-worker message to Amazon warehouse employees in Alabama and publicly hailed the union victory in Staten Island. He also nominated an NLRB general counsel and new board members who are committed to enforcing the law and cracking down on corporate lawlessness.

Yet when the effort to fund the NLRB was dropped from the Inflation Reduction Act, the White House went along. Why? Republicans were unanimously opposed. To overcome the filibuster would require every Democratic senator. According to insiders, Sen. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.), the infamous obstacle, was agnostic, but there were several corporate Democrats who quietly deep-sixed the measure.

In this corrupt era of big money politics, workers can’t look to either party to champion their cause. And as their wages stagnate, working conditions worsen and communities are impoverished, the resulting fear and rage are an open invitation to demagogues and charlatans.

The current surge of organizing — much of it independent — offers new hope. It’s vital that the media cut through the corporate PR and expose what leads workers to organize and what obstacles are put in their way. And it is vital that politicians who claim to be on the side of working people stand up. America will rebuild shared prosperity when workers can come together and demand a fair share.

