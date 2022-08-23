Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The virus that causes polio is highly contagious. It spreads person-to-person through contact with the feces of an infected person or droplets from a sneeze or cough, and less often with contaminated water and food. It can cause paralysis and death. For 40 years, there has been no sustained community transmission in the United States. Now, it appears to be back in New York City and environs, as well as in London, another warning of what happens when people forsake vaccines.

The last case of wild polio virus occurred in the United States in 1979, and in 1994, the World Health Organization declared the Americas region polio-free. With only a few minor exceptions since, polio was vanquished in the United States because of high uptake of an effective vaccine given to young children.

But in June a previously healthy, unvaccinated man in his 20s in Rockland County, N.Y., was hospitalized with fever, stiffness and leg paralysis, and subsequently tested positive for polio. He had a strain derived from the oral polio vaccine, which is effective at stopping person-to-person spread, but has a risk. It contains a live but weakened strain that can change into a paralytic form after being excreted into the environment and allowed to circulate for long enough in populations that are under-vaccinated, or not at all. The oral polio vaccine has not been used in the United States since 2000. (The inactivated polio vaccine used in the United States cannot revert or cause illness.)

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Rockland County patient likely was infected by virus that had been earlier brought from overseas. Genomic sequencing of the virus linked it to a strain circulating in wastewater “in Israel and the United Kingdom.” The polio virus has now been detected in wastewater samples in New York’s Rockland and Orange counties, in New York City, and in London, where it triggered a citywide polio immunization booster campaign for all children between ages 1 and 9.

About 70 percent of polio infections in children are asymptomatic. Those infected can shed the virus for days or weeks and transmit it to others. The CDC says, “Even a single case of paralytic polio represents a public health emergency in the United States.”

Vaccines are highly effective at preventing paralysis — the unvaccinated young man in Rockland County would not have been paralyzed if he had been vaccinated. The WHO recommends a 95 percent vaccine coverage to control the disease. In the United States, for children up to age 24 months, coverage was 92.7 percent among infants born during 2017-2018. But in Rockland County it was just 60.3 percent this month, and in some areas of the county, coverage was as low as 37.3 percent. This is catastrophic. To some extent, vaccine hesitancy is to blame, driven by ignorance and disinformation. Vaccines work, and people ignore this truth at their peril.

