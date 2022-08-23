Whatever the results of the federal judge ruling’s on unsealing the affidavit regarding searching Mar-a-Lago, I am dismayed that we do not trust professionals at the FBI and Justice Department to perform due diligence in taking this remarkable step [" Parts of Mar-a-Lago affidavit likely to be unsealed ,” front page, Aug. 19].

Yes, individuals and groups, including the media, want transparency, and, as media lawyer Charles Tobin said, “You can’t trust what you cannot see.” However, as Daniel Richman, Columbia University law professor and former federal prosecutor, noted, “It’s unusual that a judge would potentially unseal an affidavit before an investigation concludes,” listing the many hazards in doing so.