In Florida, some teachers are pulling books off classroom shelves and worrying about keeping photos of their same-sex spouses on their desks. In a Texas school district, principals and librarians were briefly told to remove 41 titles — including an adaptation of Anne Frank’s diary and the Bible — before a review deemed them acceptable. As children return to school, educators are not only grappling with the nationwide teacher shortage and a rise in student absenteeism. In many jurisdictions, they must also navigate confusing new policies and proposals to restrict speech in educational settings.

According to a report from PEN America, “educational gag orders” — legislation that limits discussion or teaching in schools and colleges — have become far more common across the country. More than 130 bills have been introduced in 36 states this year, primarily related to content on race, gender and LGBTQ identities. Notably, many of these proposals include harsh penalties, such as loss of funding and fines for institutions, and, for teachers, firing and even criminal charges. Republican lawmakers are behind the vast majority of these schemes; just one proposal tracked by PEN America had a Democratic sponsor.

Nearly 20 such bills have passed in the past two years, including Florida’s infamous Parental Rights in Education Act. Dubbed by critics as the “don’t say gay” law, it bars schools from teaching students up to third grade about topics related to gender identity and sexuality. Though it spurred national alarm, it was just one example of a multistate trend.

School libraries have become a particular flash point. A number of new policies at both the state and district levels make it easier for books to be challenged or require school districts to provide parents with lists of all new purchases. These come on top of an unprecedented wave of book banning: The American Library Association documented more than 700 challenges to school, library and university materials in 2021, directed at over 1,500 publications — mostly by Black and LGBTQ writers.

Of course, not all content is appropriate for every age level, and parents have an important role to play in education. Yet, taken together, these efforts have an enormous chilling effect on schools. Because rules are often vaguely written and rarely contain detailed review processes, educators are incentivized to avoid any material that could contain politically fraught themes — a factor that experts say is at least partially responsible for the exodus of teachers in key states.

Students are also being deprived of important opportunities to learn about society — and see a diverse range of identities and experiences reflected in lessons. A recent survey from Rand Corp. found that 1 in 4 teachers had been told by school or district officials to limit discussions about race and racism. U.S. history is also a frequent target of state legislators and school boards eager to promote a sanitized version of the nation’s past.

Education should be about presenting students with challenging ideas — and giving them the tools to confront and engage with these concepts in thoughtful ways. The rise of policies to silence teachers and whitewash curriculums harms schools, students — and, ultimately, democracy.

