To the catalogue of Donald Trump’s malign personality traits, add one that might be called “document narcissism.” According to the New York Times, Trump insists he has a right to keep classified documents because they’re “mine.” Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Trump’s lawyers are right to be worried about the Justice Department’s criminal investigation of the former president’s retention of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate. That’s not because the probe is “overbroad” and “political,” as Trump’s lawyers claimed in an overheated motion on Monday — but because it is very specific and based on multiple “confidential witnesses,” as the federal magistrate who approved the search warrant just affirmed.

This case reflects the central nightmare of the Trump post-presidency. He seems to believe, in the words of the French King Louis XIV, “L’etat, c’est moi,” meaning: “I am the state.” Trump’s stationery still bears the presidential seal. He still appears to covet the permanent power of a leader like China’s Xi Jinping, of whom he said in 2018: “He’s now president for life. … Maybe we’ll have to give that a shot someday.”

Trump at Mar-a-Lago is like Lear in angry exile. He has left the throne, but imagines that he can keep its privileges. He rages at enemies and broods over his lost realm. The Times article portrayed him rummaging last year through boxes of classified documents, relics of former power, before deciding what to return to the National Archives.

A former Trump administration official who knows him well likens Trump’s retention of classified documents to “a toddler who takes a toy and sees how much the other kid is upset and decides, I’m going to take it anyway. The more someone wants to take it back, the more he wants to keep it.”

Trump’s presidency was a war against what he imagined was a “deep state” of FBI agents, intelligence officials and Justice Department lawyers conspiring to smear him and block his election and reelection. In the words of his lawyers’ motion, these antagonists behaved with “complete disdain and bias against President Trump and his supporters, while they were entrusted with probing the farcical Russian collusion claims.”

A field commander in Trump’s battles against the intelligence community has been a former congressional staffer named Kash Patel, now one of Trump’s representatives in dealing with the National Archives. I profiled Patel’s role as Trump’s advocate against the intelligence agencies last year, and again recently. After bringing Patel to his National Security Council staff in 2019, Trump wanted to make him deputy FBI director, then deputy CIA director.

“Trump also had the idea of making Patel a Special Assistant for White House Oversight — a position that would seek to expose the deep state” in the White House entourage, said Charles Kupperman, a former deputy national security adviser, who was in the room with Trump when he made the proposal in 2019. When Kupperman and White House counsel Pat Cipollone objected, Trump relented, the official said.

A spokeswoman for Patel didn’t respond to a query about Kupperman’s account of the 2019 incident but accused the author of being a “disinformation fountain” for “radical-left politicians in D.C.”

Trump’s notion of supreme personal power — his document narcissism — might have caught up with him in the Mar-a-Lago search. His problem isn’t simply with the Biden Justice Department, but with informants who are presumably within his own circle. U.S. Magistrate Judge Bruce E. Reinhart, who granted the warrant, made that clear in his order delaying a final judgment about unsealing the affidavit that accompanied the warrant.

“I agree with the Government that the Affidavit ‘contains, among other critically important and detailed investigative facts: highly sensitive information about witnesses, including witnesses interviewed by the government,’” Reinhart wrote. Notably, he said that revealing details could “impede the ongoing investigation through obstruction of justice and witness intimidation or retaliation.” He also cited obstruction as “one of the statutes for which I found probable cause” in authorizing the search.

No wonder Trump’s lawyers filed a motion designed to slow things down, portraying the case as a political vendetta and aimed at slowing the review of documents. They simply ignored the gravity of the charges — calling the search “a shockingly aggressive move” against “the clear frontrunner” in 2024, “should he decide to run.”

The Trump lawyers asked for a “special master” to sift the evidence, and that might be a useful way to tamp down public concern about bias. But the Trump team’s own chronology confirms the former president’s slow compliance with document requests. Initially, he even resisted letting the FBI review the 15 boxes of documents he had sent to the National Archives in January, which included some codeword, “Special Access Program” documents, the government’s most sensitive secrets, according to a May 10 letter from the acting archivist. The Aug. 8 FBI search turned up more than a dozen additional boxes, including 11 sets of highly classified material.

Whatever those documents contain, Reinhart shared Justice’s worry that they weren’t being given back promptly or securely held.

Trump’s motion also cites the veiled threat he sent to Attorney General Merrick Garland: “President Trump wants the Attorney General to know that he has been hearing from people all over the country about the raid. If there was one word to describe their mood, it is ‘angry.’ The heat is building up. The pressure is building up.”

Trump concluded with a seemingly generous offer: “Whatever I can do to take the heat down, to bring the pressure down, just let us know.”

The answer is simple: Stop denigrating the rule of law. Respect it.

