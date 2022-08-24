Regarding the Aug. 19 op-ed by M. Gregg Bloche and Sarah K. Werner, “Doctors, resist the abortion bans”:
Georgetown women must lie — saying they need treatment for painful or irregular menses — to get oral contraceptives for “medical reasons” rather than to prevent pregnancy and subsequent abortion.
Developing guidelines for exceptions means compromising our professional integrity. Our long-established standards of care already recognize abortion is safer than pregnancy in every instance.
One doctor arrested equals hundreds of patients denied all medical care while fighting criminal prosecution, civil lawsuits and working to reinstate their licenses.
It takes real chutzpah for Georgetown lawyers to offer medical doctors personal and risky legal advice. Establishing exceptions means compromising our professional integrity to the detriment of all reproductive-age women. They should clean their own house first.
Sara Imershein, Washington