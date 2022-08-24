Furthermore, the advice was particularly misleading coming from two individuals associated with Georgetown University. Perhaps they are unaware Georgetown University does not follow the standards of the Council On Resident Education in Obstetrics and Gynecology (CREOG): Abortion care is excluded from the medical school curriculum. Georgetown has not allowed Medical Students for Choice to be a campus organization. Abortion care training is not provided to residents at Georgetown Hospital, although the knowledge and skills for abortion are required to become a board-certified OBGYN. Georgetown OBGYN residents only learn about abortion at outside facilities. I am a clinical professor of obstetrics and gynecology at the George Washington School of Medicine and Health Sciences, a fellow and chair of the D.C. section of the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, and a D.C. area abortion provider.