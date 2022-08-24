Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

I read with great interest the Aug. 16 front-page article, “Conditions deteriorate at Ukraine nuclear site,” about artillery fire being exchanged between Ukrainian and Russian forces in and around Europe’s largest nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. This dangerous situation is addressed in Protocol I of 1977, an extension of the Geneva Conventions of 1949:

“Works or installations containing dangerous forces, namely dams, dykes and nuclear electrical generating stations, shall not be made the object of attack, even where these objects are military objectives, if such attack may cause the release of dangerous forces and consequent severe losses among the civilian population … The Parties to the conflict shall endeavour to avoid locating any military objectives in the vicinity of the works or installations [containing dangerous forces].”

The Post article stated that Russian forces occupy the nuclear power plant. They have placed artillery near the plant and are launching attacks from that location. And Ukrainian forces are firing back at the Russian artillery. Both sides appear to be in violation of Protocol I. Both Russia and Ukraine have ratified the Protocol.

Unfortunately, the United States, which played a major role in drafting Protocol I between 1974 and 1977, has never ratified the treaty. U.S. ratification would help substantially in bringing greater visibility and respect for the Protocol and its important protections for civilians in war zones and beyond.

Tom McMahon, Reston

