Debbie Wei, a member of Asian Americans United, is a Philadelphia educator and community activist. Having to repeatedly fight for your community’s right to exist can exact an emotional toll. But over the past 50 years, the residents of Philadelphia’s Chinatown have had to do just that. We have watched our neighborhood get bisected by a highway, dug up for a commuter rail tunnel and invaded by a convention center that led to the destruction of hundreds of homes. More recently, we have had to organize to fend off a federal prison, a baseball stadium and a casino.

But now a new threat looms: a proposed $1.3 billion, 18,500-seat basketball arena mere steps from our doors.

The new home for the Philadelphia 76ers would replace a portion of the struggling Fashion District mall next door to Chinatown. The plan for the rest of the mall is to turn it into “a world class sports & entertainment hub to complement the arena.” So, the developers insist, they are just replacing one mall and entertainment complex with another. But this anodyne refrain hardly tells the whole story. The reality is that Chinatowns across the country have been decimated by sports arenas: the Kingdome in Seattle, Busch Memorial Stadium in St. Louis, the Capital One Arena in D.C.

Our Chinatown looks at those sister communities and sees the outlines of our future if development of this arena and its attendant dining and entertainment components proceeds. Consider Washington’s Chinatown. There was a time when it was home to some 3,000 Chinese residents. But after the arena arrived in 1997, bringing gentrification and rising rents, that number dwindled to just around 300 — in 2015. According to the 2020 Census, only about 18 percent of D.C.’s Chinatown residents identify as Asian American.

What proposed development projects like the 76ers arena ignore is the unique and historic nature of our ethnic enclaves. Chinatowns have existed across the United States for nearly 200 years, created out of necessity by Chinese immigrants who retreated into self-contained districts in search of safety from the beatings, lynchings and massacres that were often their lot in the highly segregated cities of our nation’s past. Excluded from most jobs as a threat to White laborers, the Chinese undertook “women’s work” — running laundries and providing food service — to survive. From the fruits of this bitter history, Chinese Americans slowly fashioned a life and a future as part of the diverse American tapestry. Chinatowns became havens of linguistic and cultural security and familiarity.

Though it’s often regarded, frustratingly, as little more than a tourist site, Philadelphia’s Chinatown is the cultural heart of the city’s Asian American community. It’s where Asian Americans go to shop, to socialize, to study, to worship. To feel at home. Real people and real families live in Chinatown — the elderly, the young, parents and grandparents. When people say things like, “We will encourage people to walk through your community and shop there on the way to a game,” they are confusing our community with a zoo or Disney World. We are not Epcot Center. We don’t fight to preserve our culture to provide a commodity for others’ consumption.

We fight because it is our home. And in Philadelphia, we have built our Chinatown into one of the city’s most vibrant neighborhoods. Today, it has more than 4,000 residents, scores of small businesses, two elementary schools, a senior citizens’ home, three Christian churches and a Buddhist temple. Where the once-proposed baseball stadium would have stood, there is now a church annex, a community center, new affordable housing, an Asian arts organization, a park, and a nationally recognized blue-ribbon charter school.

But now our success is once again under threat of encroachment by a project that is bound to disrupt the neighborhood. It’s hardly likely that the arena would be used only for basketball games; the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, for instance, hosts more than 250 events, including a large number of nonsporting events, each year. It will increase traffic, raise rents and drive away elderly and lower-income residents.

Is a new downtown sports arena really the best idea for Philadelphia? Considering the dead zones around arenas and stadiums in urban centers nationally, is this the best road to revitalization? Just walk past the Capital One Arena in D.C. when there are no events and you’ll see what happens to the street life that is a marker of a vibrant community. Is our best vision for our cities’ futures limited to chain restaurants, megaproject architecture and corporate-owned entertainment experiences?

Communities like Chinatown, built on the relationships and memories created there, nurture a commitment to cities that spans generations. When you attack the fragile ecosystem of urban life and disrupt that commitment, and destroy the diversity that is a hallmark of thriving cities, there is no going back. That is why we say no to this arena, and why we will fight, yet again, for Chinatown’s right to exist.

