Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Republicans, trapped in their own right-wing media chamber and forever in the thrall of defeated former president Donald Trump, apparently thought it was a great idea to attack law enforcement and defend tax cheats ahead of the midterms. Even former vice president Mike Pence recognized that demonizing the FBI was a bad idea.

“Our party stands with the men and women who stand on the thin blue line at the federal and state and local level, and these attacks on the FBI must stop,” Pence said last week. “Calls to defund the FBI are just as wrong as calls to defund the police.”

If Democrats are savvy, they can recapture the crime issue that Republicans — increasingly attracted to violence and disorder — seem all too willing to give up. The party can go about this in several ways.

First, Democrats can go directly after Republicans for defending Trump for removing top-secret documents from the White House. The facts are damning, yet the GOP remains willing to regurgitate whatever lame accusations Trump levels at law enforcement. Republicans didn’t bat an eye when he left an implicitly threatening message for the attorney general. Republicans have echoed Trump’s dangerous rhetoric instigating violence against the FBI, as well as his continued defense of the Jan. 6 insurrectionists who assaulted police officers.

Advertisement

Simply running ads with Rep. Liz Cheney’s (R-Wyo.) admonishments of her own party — calling the turn against law enforcement “dangerous hypocrisy” — might get some independents and other disgusted Republicans to reject the lawless GOP.

Follow Jennifer Rubin 's opinions Follow Add

Second, the election deniers running in a slew of states are essentially telegraphing their intention to break the law. They were ready to overturn the 2020 election with no evidence of fraud. Voters have every reason to suspect they would refuse to certify a future Democratic winner. Democrats should not hesitate to call this what it is: breaking the law. (Even Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell concedes that fraud is exceptionally rare, a clear shot at Trump and his election fabulists.)

Third, President Biden can help Democrats by reupping his crime-fighting proposals. Interrupted by his bout with covid-19, Biden’s “Safer America Plan” put Democrats on the side of law enforcement. As The Post reported in July, the plan “included expanded law enforcement funding to allow the hiring and training of 100,000 police officers for what the administration calls ‘accountable community policing,’ ... [and] nearly $3 billion to help communities clear court backlogs and solve homicides; a $15 billion grant program to prevent violent crime and reroute police resources in nonviolent cases; and $5 billion for community violence intervention programs.”

Advertisement

By reminding voters of what Democrats have already done (e.g., kept first responders on the job with funds from the American Rescue Plan, passed the first major gun-safety bill in 30 years) and plan to do, Biden can help Democrats respond to voters’ legitimate concerns about crime.

Finally, Republicans clearly take the side of rich tax cheats. That’s what their rhetorical war against the IRS amounts to. As former car czar Steven Rattner writes, “In the days since Congress approved higher funding for the Internal Revenue Service, conservatives have been taking aim at the nation’s tax collectors, but that’s not new — Republicans have been trying to choke the agency for years.”

The result is that high-end tax cheats have been getting away with murder, figuratively — and billions of dollars, literally. “In 2010, a taxpayer with income above $10 million a year had more than a 20% chance of being audited in any given year; by 2019, that probability had fallen to less than 4%,” Rattner explains. “Putting it another way, in 2012, there were 41,000 audits of taxpayers reporting an income above $1 million. In 2021, there were just 14,000, even though there were many more Americans earning more than $1 million per year.”

Advertisement

Treasury Secretary Janet L. Yellen went to great pains to explain in a letter to the head of the IRS, “Specifically, I direct that any additional resources — including any new personnel or auditors that are hired — shall not be used to increase the share of small business or households below the $400,000 threshold that are audited relative to historical levels.” But Republicans haven’t relented from their scare tactics and disinformation campaign about 87,000 (nonexistent) IRS agents ready to knock down your door.

Democrats should hit the anti-democracy, antigovernment MAGA GOP for all this — and remind voters which party is really for “law and order.”

GiftOutline Gift Article