Democrats are rightly ecstatic over the surprise win by Pat Ryan over Republican Marc Molinaro in Tuesday’s special election in New York’s 19th Congressional District. But the GOP had a good night too. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Sometimes you win by not losing, and that’s what happened to Republicans in other important races. Garden-variety conservatives beat back challenges from a series of ultra-MAGA or highly controversial candidates whose victories could have harmed the party’s image.

These MAGA defeats mean that Republicans stopped adding fuel to Democrats’ bonfire. Alt-right activist Laura Loomer was defeated in Florida’s 11th District. Had she won, she would have made national news as the next Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. The party also rejected state Rep. Anthony Sabatini, a MAGA favorite who rejects the 2020 presidential election results, in Florida’s 7th District, and controversial businessman Carl Paladino in New York’s 23rd.

Conventional figures also won less heated primaries. Nick LaLota, a former city councilman and chief of staff to the Suffolk County legislature, easily defeated cryptocurrency executive Michelle Bond in a primary for nomination to a Long Island seat, and former or current elected officials won primaries in three safely red districts in Florida and Oklahoma.

The results confirmed that Republicans can still go for the safe, tired and slightly boring candidate despite the MAGA trend. Here again, no news is good news.

The party also continued its push for more diversity. Two Florida women — Anna Paulina Luna and former state secretary of state Laurel Lee — won primaries in seats they are likely to win this fall. House Republicans look set to have record numbers of women and people of color among their ranks after November’s elections. It’s taken a while, but the GOP is finally starting to look more like America. This will likely help the party win more votes from women and people of color in the future.

The Florida primary results also continue a trend of growing Republican turnout compared with 2018. That wasn’t the case in New York’s 19th District special election, where turnout was higher in Democratic counties than in Republican ones. But in most states so far, Republican turnout has been up from the last midterm while Democratic turnout has been flat. That portends well for the GOP in November, as the party that garners more primary voters has also prevailed in each midterm election since 2006.

Democrats have often argued that the GOP’s turnout edge was because Republicans — and independents, where state law permits — have been voting in contested statewide races, which can fuel voter interest. But that wasn’t the case in Florida, where the action was all on Democrats’ contested gubernatorial primary. Despite this, Republican turnout in the state was up 6 percent from 2018, while Democratic turnout was flat. This, combined with the GOP’s voter registration surge in Florida since 2020, shows that Dobbs has not dented the Sunshine State’s rightward shift.

This fact suggests that the Supreme Court’s overruling of Roe v. Wade might have a demographically limited impact. Election guru Dave Wasserman points out that Democratic overperformance in post-Dobbs special elections has been in places with large numbers of college-educated White voters. That may be good news for Democrats like Michigan’s Elissa Slotkin, whose district includes Michigan State University. It’s likely to be cold comfort for those running in Texas’ Hispanic-dominated Rio Grande Valley or those seeking White, working-class seats such as Maine’s 2nd Congressional District or Ohio’s 9th. It’s probably not coincidental that the Democratic incumbents in the Maine and Ohio seats explicitly distance themselves from President Biden and aren’t focusing on abortion.

The evidence so far shows that Democrats might avoid the red wave that many, including myself, have anticipated. But Tuesday’s results also show that reports of GOP collapse are greatly exaggerated.

