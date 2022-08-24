Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich has fended off challengers for his job in the Democratic primary, all but guaranteeing him a second term as the top local elected official in Maryland’s most populous locality. He won by a gossamer margin, beating his closest rival, businessman David Blair, by fewer than three dozen votes out of more than 141,000 cast. His victory was hard-fought and legitimate — it took election officials more than a month, including a recount, to tally the ballots.

Nonetheless, the result was not exactly a ringing endorsement; it’s fair to see it as a chastening. Despite a major name-recognition advantage and a big lead in early polls, Mr. Elrich was the choice of slightly fewer than 4 in 10 Democrats who cast a vote. The best that can be said is that he did better than in 2018, when, in a crowded party primary field, fewer than 3 in 10 Democrats backed him. (Active registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in Montgomery by nearly 10 to 1.)

The question now is whether Mr. Elrich will alter course in a second term: to improve his toxic relations with the county council; to juice Montgomery’s sluggish performance in building affordable housing; and to upgrade the county’s also-ran regional status in attracting new businesses and employers, a precondition for supporting better local services and public schools. Those are opportunities for Mr. Elrich to up his game over the coming four years. He should grab them.

There is no denying his intelligence, encyclopedic knowledge of the county or appeal to a certain type of voter. Although he is undoubtedly a liberal, many of those voters admire what could be interpreted as his essential conservatism — defined as a resistance to development of all kinds and, more broadly, change in the physical landscape.

Like him or not, Mr. Elrich has built his popularity and his brand as a champion for countless community groups that have opposed building new things — from roads to transit lines to businesses to housing to athletic fields. He even opposed bringing the Fillmore concert hall, a popular first-class venue, to Silver Spring.

But standing against things will not give Montgomery what it needs, or create for Mr. Elrich much of a legacy. It’s time for him to forge a fresh start, and the building blocks for one are visible. They include a new governor — Mr. Elrich has feuded bitterly with the term-limited incumbent, Republican Larry Hogan — as well as new county council, on which six first-termers are likely to compose a majority of the 11 seats.

The chief metric of success for Mr. Elrich starts with a more robust employment base in a county which, despite broad affluence and a deep well of highly educated people, has lost thousands of high-paying jobs to neighboring jurisdictions for much of the past 15 years. The county has underperformed even in life sciences, which Mr. Elrich himself has identified as a key area for strategic growth.

Mr. Elrich deserves congratulations for his victory. Montgomery deserves a better performance from him in a second term.

