NEW YORK — When it comes to politics, New York City is to Democrats as Florida is to Republicans: It predicts the future. And so what happened this week in the Empire State is something of a harbinger for the party of Joe Biden. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Just four years after Bronx bartender Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez toppled the chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, a very different breed of Democrat emerged from contested primaries here on Tuesday.

Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, crushed a progressive state senator who had AOC’s support by a two-to-one margin. “Mainstream won,” Maloney said. “Common sense won.”

And former federal prosecutor Dan Goldman prevailed in a 13-way primary to represent Lower Manhattan and brownstone Brooklyn.

Goldman, 46, became MSNBC-famous as the Democrats’ chief counsel in the first Trump impeachment, and he is a leader in a still-raging resistance against Trump. “Make no mistake: He will run again in 2024, and he will try to steal the next election,” Goldman said at his victory party on the patio of a SoHo brewery called Torch & Crown. “If the Republicans take the majority in the House, they will try to impeach Biden.”

Trump had tried to kill Goldman with kindness. The former president, who practically invented Gotham’s tabloid culture, sarcastically endorsed him last week hours before the final debate. Trump effused that “Goldman has a wonderful future ahead” and thanked him “for fighting so hard for America.”

Goldman’s rivals seized on the faux endorsement as if it was genuine. Rep. Mondaire Jones (D-N.Y.), who moved from Westchester County to Brooklyn to run for the open seat after a messy redistricting process, said it was “horrifying” to be standing onstage with someone supported by Trump.

To which Goldman replied: “The fact that my opponent seems to actually take him seriously just shows how little he knows Donald Trump.”

Goldman was the clear moderate in the field. He opposed expanding the Supreme Court as undemocratic, dismissed Medicare-for-all as a pipe dream and even expressed openness to restrictions on abortion after a fetus becomes viable, only to backtrack and say he “misspoke.” But in such a big field, the progressive vote splintered, allowing Goldman to win with 26 percent.

State assemblywoman Yuh-Line Niou, an immigrant from Taiwan, had endorsements from the Working Families Party, the Sunrise Movement and actress Cynthia Nixon. Jones, a gay African American, had support from the Congressional Black Caucus and the Congressional Progressive Caucus, as well as Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.). We certainly have not heard the last of either Niou, 39, or Jones, 35.

Goldman does not have the standard profile of a Democratic congressman from Manhattan. An heir to the Levi Strauss fortune, he invested $4 million of his own money to outspend his nearest rival threefold in the world’s most expensive media market. Financial disclosures put Goldman’s net worth as high as $253 million. That’s a lot of blue jeans.

But his relentless focus on stopping Trump — now or later — made up for any shortcomings on ideology. All this suggests Democrats see an advantage in a more moderated message — away from the socialist fringe that seemed fashionable after 2018, and toward a center that can lure independents and Republicans offended by Trumpism.

The outcomes also are a reminder that we’re in an age when all politics is national — and nice guys finish last. Goldman’s ubiquity on MSNBC as a paid legal analyst increased his name ID — and irked his rivals. When former mayor Bill de Blasio called Goldman’s frequent appearances an in-kind contribution, Goldman’s spokesman responded that it wasn’t Goldman’s fault that “de Blasio’s views are not equally valued.” Not long after, de Blasio dropped out.

This seat has no bearing on the balance of power — Biden got 85 percent of the vote in the newly drawn 10th District — but the primary shows how Democratic voters prioritize elevating fighters. After redistricting drew them both into a second Manhattan seat, Rep. Jerrold Nadler easily defeated fellow Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney on Tuesday, also partly by emphasizing his role in the Trump impeachments.

Goldman said protecting and defending democracy will be his No. 1 priority in Congress. New NBC polling shows that “threats to democracy” surpass “cost of living” nationally as the top issue for voters. The survey also found that 57 percent believe investigations into Trump should continue.

After declaring victory and hugging supporters, Goldman reflected on the frailty Trump exposes in our institutions. “We’re going to have to use new tactics,” he said.

