Bacon: If you look at the suite of primaries the last few months, the last two years, on some level, the Biden wing is beating the AOC wing in a lot of the key races. And I think you’re seeing a lot of different manifestations of that. That’s in part because often the more moderate candidate spends more money, or has more money, in Goldman’s case. But I also think it’s because the progressives often are not particularly well-organized. If you don’t choose one person in the race to coalesce around, you’re not going to win. If Goldman is running as the only mainstream candidate, for example, you need to choose someone else. And that hasn’t happened in a lot of these primaries. The progressives don’t choose someone, and therefore their vote is split. I think you have to look at the Democratic voter as we saw in the 2020 [presidential] primary. The left wing of the party probably has to think about how to move voters toward its views and not to the more moderate views. I agree that most voters are not thinking about this in terms of an ideological clash, but at the top level of party, there is an ideological fight. And the insurgents who did well in 2018 and 2020 are losing right now.