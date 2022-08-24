Here are five key points from their discussion, edited for length and clarity. You can listen to the full conversation above or on our Twitter page.
The impact of Dobbs
Hohmann: Let’s start with the special election in Upstate New York’s 19th Congressional District, where Democrat Pat Ryan unexpectedly won. It was a district that Joe Biden had carried by 1½ points, I think, in 2020. What were your biggest takeaways from last night?
Rubin: I think this is part of a pattern that we’ve seen post-Dobbs where Democrats are really overperforming in these special elections. And there are a lot of data out there, some of which I’ve written about, that show that post-Dobbs, we’ve had a big upswing in women registering and Democrats registering, and this pattern seems to be a backlash to the abortion decision. Democrats clearly turned out in New York’s 19th District. Ryan was the Democrat who ran on the abortion issue and it looks like he’ll win by about three points. So that gives Democrats some hope that this red wave may be a red trickle or maybe even a blue trickle.
The role of young voters
Olsen: Democrats should listen to Larry David: “Curb Your Enthusiasm.” Let’s look at New York’s 23rd Congressional District. Almost the entire shift came in Cornell University’s Tompkins County, which went for Biden by 40-something points and went last night by 71 for Max Della Pia. Most of the rest of the district was in line with the Trump/Biden numbers. The reason Pat Ryan won is because, again, a White college-dominated area, Ulster County, had significantly higher turnout than the rural parts of the district. And if you take a look at the overall primary turnout in the nation, you are still seeing Republicans doing better.
Dionne: I think Henry made a point that can be read in a very different way. He noted these big turnouts in college towns, for example, and the big reaction among college-educated voters. Just a few months ago, Democratic enthusiasm, particularly among younger people, was very, very low. And to me, the biggest threat the Democrats face in these elections is that the younger people who were key to their victories in 2018 and 2020 just wouldn’t turn out. In all these special elections, you’re seeing college-educated people and young people starting to turn out. I think that’s a real threat to Republicans.
All politics are local
Hohmann: Let’s talk about the competitive primaries that we saw in New York. We’ve been talking about the post-Dobbs energizing of women. Carolyn Maloney pushed really hard on abortion and the Equal Rights Amendment, but lost by a pretty surprising margin to Jerry Nadler, another committee chairman, in the battle of upper Manhattan. Sean Patrick Maloney, the chairman of the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, beat Alessandra Biaggi, his state senator primary challenger who had Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s endorsement, by about two to one. In his speech last night, he said, the “mainstream won.” And then in New York [District] 10, Dan Goldman, who was the lead counsel for Democrats during the first impeachment, and he narrowly won with about 26 percent of the vote. He was the more moderate candidate, with the left sort of fragmented.
Olen: I joked last night on Twitter that the real winner of the New York primary was the New York Times editorial board, which endorsed several of the winners, including Sean Patrick Maloney, Daniel Goldman and Jerry Nadler. The story you can take away from this is to me that all politics is local.
I think a piece that got lost in a lot of this was that Jerry Nadler was the last of the Jewish representatives in New York City. When I was a child, it was about a 50 percent Jewish delegation. I think the Jewish vote actually turned out to be a big deal in both the New York 10th District and New York’s 12th District, especially because the progressive champion in New York 10, Yuh-Line Niou, was a BDS [Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions] supporter, and there was a significant Orthodox Jewish population in that district as there is in Nadler’s district. So I think there were all these little local things that got kind of ignored.
A failing progressive strategy
Bacon: If you look at the suite of primaries the last few months, the last two years, on some level, the Biden wing is beating the AOC wing in a lot of the key races. And I think you’re seeing a lot of different manifestations of that. That’s in part because often the more moderate candidate spends more money, or has more money, in Goldman’s case. But I also think it’s because the progressives often are not particularly well-organized. If you don’t choose one person in the race to coalesce around, you’re not going to win. If Goldman is running as the only mainstream candidate, for example, you need to choose someone else. And that hasn’t happened in a lot of these primaries. The progressives don’t choose someone, and therefore their vote is split. I think you have to look at the Democratic voter as we saw in the 2020 [presidential] primary. The left wing of the party probably has to think about how to move voters toward its views and not to the more moderate views. I agree that most voters are not thinking about this in terms of an ideological clash, but at the top level of party, there is an ideological fight. And the insurgents who did well in 2018 and 2020 are losing right now.
A playbook for Democrats in Florida
Hohmann: In Florida, Charlie Crist beat Nikki Fried in the Democratic primary to take on Ron DeSantis. There were a bunch of primaries there on both sides. Redistricting means Republicans will probably pick up a couple of House seats in Florida. Any reactions from anyone on the Florida numbers?
Rubin: Crist’s margin of victory was a big surprise to a lot of people who thought it would be a very, very competitive race. He gave a stemwinder of a speech in his acceptance remarks, really laying into DeSantis and I think kind of laying out the road map for how Democrats are going to run against these MAGA-friendly candidates. He essentially said that [DeSantis is] taking away our freedoms, which is a very clever way of phrasing it, that would appeal not only to the hardcore Democratic base, but independents and even some Republicans. Talk to me about [DeSantis’s] moves to, for example, silence Disney and his moves to silence a district attorney who spoke out in favor of abortion rights. So I think [Crist] is going very hard and he is phrasing that attack not so much in ideological terms that [DeSantis is] too conservative for the state, but rather that he’s taking away freedoms. He’s trying to turn back the clock in the state. And we’ll see how effective that is. DeSantis has a boatload of money, and the state is definitely trending red. So I don’t expect that ultimately Crist will be successful. But it’s going to be really interesting to see how much damage he does and whether he kind of lays out a playbook that could be effective down the road in other races for Democrats.