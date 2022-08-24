Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Summer used to end on Labor Day. Now, it’s over with the first kickoff of a significant college football game, which we will stretch, for argument’s sake, to mean Nebraska vs. Northwestern this Saturday in, of all places, Dublin. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Confused Cornhuskers and Wildcats may struggle to find Dublin on a map (as they have long believed the Irish capital was in South Bend, Indiana). But with the first official play from scrimmage, summer comes to a thudding stop and fall is underway.

As are the midterm campaigns. “Election Day” is no longer a moment — Nov. 8 is the official date this year — but a season. Voting in the congressional races gets underway 46 days earlier in Minnesota and South Dakota, 45 days earlier in Virginia and Wyoming and 40 earlier in Illinois and Michigan. That’s late September, just a month away.

Democrats will talk about abortion and run endlessly through their “threat to democracy” talking points, but that’s a hard narrative to maintain in the face of gale-force worries about inflation and recession.

The GOP has boiled its message down to a half-dozen themes about what happens when one party — President Biden’s, for the moment — controls both the House and the Senate. The case for every Republican candidate has six paragraphs and a coda.

“Affordability” should lead off most ads and speeches. Gas prices are falling with the approach of recession and the end of summer driving but groceries soared 13 percent year-over-year in July and everyone’s got to eat.

“Anxiety” covers a host of worries, of course, but serious crime and concern for loved ones tops the list. The concern over violence crescendos with every mass shooting, but it is the fear of crime rising in some suburbs that has the power to boost Republican hopes.

Ordinary Americans’ continuing “anger” with elites — whether inside big companies, big government, big media or big universities — will once again prove to be a surprise factor in voter turnout, inevitably missed by the pollsters and prognosticators. The anger is powered by a sense of things headed in the wrong direction and a resentment at those who label supporters of Donald Trump as fascists, racists and sexists. Futility at enforcing a border and disinterest in the consequences fuels the upset. The scourge of fentanyl has an address and it includes most entry points along the southern border, particularly San Diego. If Republican Senate hopefuls in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Nevada, Wisconsin, Colorado and Washington state have a hidden superpower, this anger is it.

“Energy” is paragraph four of the GOP agenda and part of the larger debate in this country about fossil fuels. The ground may be shifting slightly toward nuclear power in the face of climate change and rising energy prices. The absurd anti-oil policies of Biden that began with cancellation of the Keystone pipeline have not dissipated even as the cost of gasoline declines.

“Education” is the sleeper issue for every GOP candidate; so is trouble for school board incumbents who have not stepped forward to renounce mandatory masking or the infusion of critical race theory into primary schools. These issues will define many local elections.

Then, there is “ESG” — short for “Environmental, Social, Governance policies” — which usually means that large companies at the very least pay lip service to all manner of leftist aspirations from 100 percent “green” energy to declamations against “transphobia.” The ESG list, from where I sit, shape shifts as required by context and is losing its power in the C-suite. But it has gained a grip in corporate culture and workplaces. While big majorities of Americans favor a broad and welcoming acceptance of people of all sexual orientations and compassion toward people struggling through all sorts of identity crises, those same majorities reject the most extreme demands of the most outspoken activists.

The Democrats gifted Republicans with one last weapon when they voted to add $80 billion to the budget and 87,000 staff to the payroll of the IRS over a decade and bestow a $7,500 tax credit on Americans who can afford to buy and drive electric vehicles. Ford promptly raised the price on its electric-powered “Lightning” 150 pickup. Perhaps that explains why Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm’s message pivoted to “30 percent off solar panels!”

And behind it all, the shame of our abandonment of Afghanistan a year ago next week.

Fall is arriving. No pivots from these themes. Let the campaigning begin.

