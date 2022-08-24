Wrote Ms. Miller: “But I was taught that we study history to understand our past mistakes.” Unfortunately, those textbooks that mention our past mistakes are regarded as anathema in many school districts. Howard Zinn, a historian who has a penchant for documenting the nation’s mistakes in his text “A People’s History of the United States,” saw his book banned in Tucson’s public schools. Post contributing columnist Mitch Daniels, the former governor of Indiana and now president of Purdue University, requested that the Zinn text be removed from public schools, citing, “It is a truly execrable, anti-factual piece of disinformation that misstates American history on every page. Can someone assure me that it is not in use anywhere in Indiana?”