In the wake of the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision, the Justice Department does not have many options for challenging state abortion bans. There aren’t many federal judicial circuits where right-wing judges don’t dominate the courts of appeal. So the department must take its opportunities when it spots them.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department racked up its first victory in a challenge to Idaho’s abortion ban, arguing that it conflicts with the federal Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act (EMTALA), which requires hospitals receiving Medicare funding to provide emergency services that might include an abortion. The decision “ensures that women in the State of Idaho can obtain the emergency medical treatment to which they are entitled under federal law,” Attorney General Merrick Garland declared in a written statement.

Garland added: “This includes abortion when that is the necessary treatment. As the District Court ruled, a state law that attempts to prevent a hospital from fulfilling its obligations under EMTALA violates federal law and the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution.”

Vowing “to use every tool at [the department’s] disposal to defend the reproductive rights protected by federal law,” Garland was also obliged to announce a loss in a Texas case brought by right-wing state Attorney General Ken Paxton challenging the Biden administration’s guidance to hospitals to heed EMTALA’s provisions. It was a ridiculous decision insofar as a reminder to follow the law should not be actionable.

Nevertheless, one could hardly have expected anything different from a Texas district judge appointed by defeated former president Donald Trump. Given that an appeal would be to the infamously right-wing U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, continuing this particular fight might not be a good idea. The Justice Department does not want to compound this loss by creating “bad” circuit-court precedent. Unsurprisingly, Garland would only say, “We are considering appropriate next steps.”

These are two cases involving a limited aspect of abortion bans — potential denial of emergency care. (Think for a moment how barbaric it is for states to deny medical care to women at risk of serious adverse health consequences.) There are many other possible actions that can be brought, including federal claims based on unconstitutional vagueness, equal protection guarantees, free exercise of religion and free speech, as well as state-based claims rooted in state constitutions.

For example, in Texas, a group of abortion funds have sued for a declaratory judgment “barring Paxton and prosecutors from using [the state’s abortion ban] ... and other statutes to target those reproductive rights groups for activities the groups say conservative state leaders may politically oppose but are still legal,” the Texas Tribune reports. “The groups want the court to confirm that ‘the Trigger Ban cannot be enforced by any Defendant … in a manner that violates Plaintiffs’ rights to freely travel, freely associate, freely speak, and freely support members of their communities through financial assistance, as guaranteed by the United States Constitution and federal law,’ according to the suit.”

Beyond the courts, state ballot initiatives where available might be another avenue to restore women’s fundamental rights. Such an initiative is slated to appear on the ballot in Michigan in November.

As we have seen in the surprise Democratic victory in the special election in New York’s 19th Congressional District this week, in post-Dobbs registration numbers, in improved polling for Democrats and in Republicans’ sudden hesitancy to campaign on the issue of abortion, the ultimate recourse for women rests with voters selecting federal and state officials.

While the Justice Department and pro-choice activists will do their part, the future of fundamental women’s rights will largely depend on their (and their male allies’) determination to restore 50 years of precedent recognizing that women’s dignity and full participation in society depend on their right to control their own bodies. Given evidence of a significant gender gap in new voter registrations, women appear to be doing exactly that.

