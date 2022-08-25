An employer providing a financial benefit to those who travel to end a pregnancy, while not providing the same financial benefit to those who travel to maintain a pregnancy or care for a child in utero, can be pregnancy discrimination under the Civil Rights Act of 1964. Obama-era Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidance clearly states as much. The demanded benefits may violate the Americans With Disabilities Act as well.

“Antiabortion groups” is a term applied to pregnancy centers that exist to meet pregnant women’s needs so they will not feel forced to choose abortion. What pro-choice person would oppose pregnant women’s empowerment to make a choice between possible options, rather than to feel her only choice is abortion? Americans hold a wide range of beliefs relating to abortion. We should respect others’ rights to disagree with us, and elect lawmakers who agree with us. However, giving in to the reported demands might violate the law — and will deprive some women of options they desire.