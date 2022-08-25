The Aug. 22 news article “Workers demand that Google expand abortion protections post-Roe” reported demands that various businesses provide travel or relocation benefits for abortion and that they halt donations to antiabortion groups. The demands are misguided.
“Antiabortion groups” is a term applied to pregnancy centers that exist to meet pregnant women’s needs so they will not feel forced to choose abortion. What pro-choice person would oppose pregnant women’s empowerment to make a choice between possible options, rather than to feel her only choice is abortion? Americans hold a wide range of beliefs relating to abortion. We should respect others’ rights to disagree with us, and elect lawmakers who agree with us. However, giving in to the reported demands might violate the law — and will deprive some women of options they desire.
Sharon Fast Gustafson, Arlington
The writer is immediate past general counsel of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.