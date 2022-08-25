Daniel Hemel’s Aug. 21 op-ed, “ Want to improve the lives of children? Expand the child tax credit. ,” was insightful, well researched and politically balanced. Though the proposal written by Sens. Mitt Romney (R-Utah), Richard Burr (R-N.C.) and Steve Daines (R-Mont.) is imperfect, eliminating the state and local tax deduction to help fund expanded child tax credits is legitimately progressive.

As a lifelong Democrat, I’ve been dismayed by the devotion displayed by many liberal politicians to the SALT deduction. After all, taxing the wealthy to financially support children in working-class families throughout the United States was a principle espoused by many 2020 Democratic presidential candidates. The SALT deduction is inherently regressive and makes wealthy liberals in states including California, New York and New Jersey (and, by extension, the entire Democratic Party) appear hypocritical.