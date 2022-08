Christians are instructed to fearlessly acknowledge and confess sin. “He who conceals his transgressions will not prosper. But he who confesses and forsakes them will find compassion” [Proverbs 28:13]. I am, therefore, perplexed as to how believers could possibly embrace Florida's intent to forbid education or training that “may cause someone to feel guilty or ashamed about the past collective actions of their race or sex.”

As one lucky enough to be born to a mother who taught me that my conscience might be God’s voice, it seems to me that “you ought to be ashamed” might very well be an appropriate response to certain incidents in our very good nation’s history, so that remorse and repentance can follow.