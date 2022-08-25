Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There are few business ideas in the past decade or so that have been as radically idiotic as MoviePass. That’s exactly why none of us should be surprised the service is mounting a comeback. But the persistence of this terrible, money-losing idea reveals a lot about why the entertainment industry is in trouble: It has devalued its own product.

For those who never experienced it, MoviePass was a classic example of something that is too good to be true. In its early incarnation, customers paid $10 a month for a card they could redeem for one movie ticket a day, with the tickets purchased in bulk by MoviePass itself. Given the average cost of movie tickets is, you guessed it, right around $10, this was a steal. How could MoviePass afford such largesse? Did they have deals with movie theaters? Were they cutting bargains with distributors?

No, they were just losing money. Enormous amounts of money.

If you used your card to secure a ticket that cost MoviePass $16 to buy from the theater, the company lost $6 — and then another $16 every time you bought a ticket after that until the next month started, when they’d lose a mere $6 on the first ticket and so on. As part of a last-ditch effort to make up the losses by increasing the number of customers that were incurring those losses, MoviePass reduced the price of the service further. Sure, they were losing money on every ticket sold, but they were making it up in volume!

It’s hard to describe this state of affairs as anything other than a scam — but it’s not clear who was getting scammed. Cui bono is always the question, and the answer in this case is whatever the Latin is for “shrug emoji.”

One way to think of it was that MoviePass was just emulating the hottest player in the entertainment industry: Netflix.

Netflix was, for years, a money-losing beast, accumulating subscribers by amassing piles of debt, all while offering people a deal that was, honestly, a little too good to be true. For $9.99 a month they could stream hundreds — nay, thousands — of movies and TV shows at any time in high definition. The core idea of Netflix was, and remains, that the people demand a content buffet and if you get enough of them to stick their snouts in the streaming trough, you’ll be profitable eventually.

The problem with this theory isn’t that it’s wrong — Netflix has a lot of subscribers and a lot of subscription revenue — so much as that it radically devalued the worth of any individual piece of art, reducing films and prestige TV and reality shows to the sludge of hashtag-content. Perhaps Netflix is merely the apotheosis of cable or HBO On Demand or any other number of precursors, but what set it apart was its scope (enormous) and cost to customers (low).

Of course, MoviePass and Netflix are premised on fundamentally different business models. Netflix pays a flat fee for the content it makes and licenses from other studios, rather than paying artists for each stream they generate. MoviePass has to pay a per-unit cost for every ticket its subscribers take advantage of.

The MoviePass model makes no sense for MoviePass, but it does make some sense for theater owners. Those businesses control the price of their own tickets, and negotiate with the distributors and studios over what gets shown and where. Subscription services can be a reliable way for them to get butts in seats, and the people attached to those butts spending money on concessions. In fact, AMC, Regal and the Alamo Drafthouse chain have adopted similar plans offering monthly fees for access to everything in the theaters. I myself have an Alamo Season Pass: for $19.99 a month, I can see a movie a day if I feel like it. (Whether there’s enough in theaters worth seeing is a separate question.) If MoviePass failed as a business and is likely to fail again, the company still changed the world of filmgoing.

Perhaps theaters are hoping to serve as a sort of prestreaming streamer service: charging customers one flat fee that grants you big-screen access to everything released theatrically during the (sadly shrinking) theatrical window, saving you the money and effort of subscribing to a dozen different services hoping to catch everything when it hits your screen at home.

But that change may be catastrophic for the world of theaters in the long run. By accepting MoviePass and Netflix’s content-trough model, theater owners are tacitly suggesting to audiences that the theater auditorium is similar to your living room, with the downside that you not only have to drive there but also pay $20 for popcorn and a soda.

Either what’s happening in movie theaters is special, or it’s not. Theaters, and the larger entertainment industry, can’t have it both ways.

