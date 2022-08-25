The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Someone needs to pay attention to WSSC billing

August 25, 2022 at 5:15 p.m. EDT
Utility contractors wrangle a four-and-a-half foot diameter ductile iron pipe that will replace an aged concrete water main pipe in Forestville on 2013. (Linda Davidson/The Washington Post)
Comment

Regarding the Aug. 18 Metro article “WSSC Water abruptly terminates IT contract”:

It appears that WSSC employees who voiced concerns about the billing system have allegedly faced retaliation. Carla A. Reid was quoted saying that the system has provided “accurate and timely” bills since 2019. So, before 2019 the bills were not accurate or timely? I don’t have confidence that they are now.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

I recently reviewed my WSSC bills going back to 2005. Unlike other bills, WSSC bills appear at random intervals and even appear capricious. I wondered if someone was just making up numbers. Though the mean interval between bills is 104.6 days, sometimes one arrives after seven days, and once the interval was 358 days. That was in 2014. Additionally, the amount of water that I supposedly use varies widely between 33 and 287 gallons per day. I live alone and can imagine use going up some in the summer, but by that order of magnitude? How does flushing the toilet four times a day, doing laundry once every two weeks, showering once a day and using water for cooking add up to over 100 gallons per day? Do my dogs drink 50 gallons a day?

I’m glad that someone is paying attention to WSSC’s billing practices. The people of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties need transparency with regular quarterly bills based on accurate measurements of our usage. That is, unless the communities together decide to support water as a right, rather than a privilege, in which case water would be supported by taxes. That approach might even be cheaper.

Deborah Schumann, Bethesda

Loading...