Regarding the Aug. 18 Metro article “WSSC Water abruptly terminates IT contract”:
I recently reviewed my WSSC bills going back to 2005. Unlike other bills, WSSC bills appear at random intervals and even appear capricious. I wondered if someone was just making up numbers. Though the mean interval between bills is 104.6 days, sometimes one arrives after seven days, and once the interval was 358 days. That was in 2014. Additionally, the amount of water that I supposedly use varies widely between 33 and 287 gallons per day. I live alone and can imagine use going up some in the summer, but by that order of magnitude? How does flushing the toilet four times a day, doing laundry once every two weeks, showering once a day and using water for cooking add up to over 100 gallons per day? Do my dogs drink 50 gallons a day?
I’m glad that someone is paying attention to WSSC’s billing practices. The people of Montgomery and Prince George’s counties need transparency with regular quarterly bills based on accurate measurements of our usage. That is, unless the communities together decide to support water as a right, rather than a privilege, in which case water would be supported by taxes. That approach might even be cheaper.
Deborah Schumann, Bethesda