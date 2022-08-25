It appears that WSSC employees who voiced concerns about the billing system have allegedly faced retaliation. Carla A. Reid was quoted saying that the system has provided “accurate and timely” bills since 2019. So, before 2019 the bills were not accurate or timely? I don’t have confidence that they are now.

I recently reviewed my WSSC bills going back to 2005. Unlike other bills, WSSC bills appear at random intervals and even appear capricious. I wondered if someone was just making up numbers. Though the mean interval between bills is 104.6 days, sometimes one arrives after seven days, and once the interval was 358 days. That was in 2014. Additionally, the amount of water that I supposedly use varies widely between 33 and 287 gallons per day. I live alone and can imagine use going up some in the summer, but by that order of magnitude? How does flushing the toilet four times a day, doing laundry once every two weeks, showering once a day and using water for cooking add up to over 100 gallons per day? Do my dogs drink 50 gallons a day?