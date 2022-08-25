Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

President Biden’s decision to cancel $10,000 of college debt for virtually all Americans with student debt and $20,000 for Pell Grant recipients was a major victory for activists who have long been pushing for debt cancellation. It was an even bigger win considering that many prominent left-leaning figures, most notably Biden himself, have long been lukewarm about debt cancellation. So how did the debt cancellation advocates succeed? Through a combination of grass-roots organizing, smart messaging, the actions of a few politicians and a once-in-a-generation pandemic.

While canceling student debt and other kinds of debt, such as medical bills, has long been touted on the left, today’s movement really sprang from the Occupy Wall Street protests of 2011. Activists there rallied around the idea that the U.S. government had bailed out Wall Street after the 2008 financial crisis, but did little for everyday Americans, including young people who had limited job prospects after the Great Recession and tens of thousands of dollars in college debt.

After those protests, activists at first focused on actions that didn’t require major government action, such as buying millions of dollars of student and medical debt from private collectors and then forgiving it. They then pressed the federal government to cancel the loans of people who attended for-profit colleges that had defrauded students by grossly overstating how easily they would get jobs after graduation. They also worked hard to build their coalition beyond the left-wing types who had been part of the Occupy protests. In particular, an organization called the Debt Collective not only helped Americans get their loans canceled but also encouraged debtors to speak to the media and elected officials and to become debt relief activists themselves.

By 2018, debt cancellation activists had concluded that, in their view, the U.S. Education Department had the authority to forgive the more than $1.6 trillion in loans owed by students to the federal government. (This is a contested position, and conservative lawyers are almost certain to challenge Biden’s debt relief proposal in court.) They even wrote a sample executive order canceling student loans and posted it online.

Here’s where the politicians came in. The 2020 Democratic primaries were a turning point in the debt relief movement. Competing for left-wing support, Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), both rolled out major plans on the issue. Sanders proposed to forgive all student debt; Warren, up to $50,000.

Sanders and Warren also became the most prominent voices for two key arguments: that widespread student debt was caused by the states and the federal government reducing public funding for education and instead steering people to loans; and that the debt problem disproportionately affected Black people. These arguments resonated in a Democratic Party that was becoming more liberal on economic and racial issues.

Then, the pandemic hit. Amid economic upheaval, congressional Democrats called for a pause on student loan repayments. Somewhat surprisingly, congressional Republicans such as then-Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) also backed the idea. Pushed by that unusual bipartisan consensus, President Donald Trump suspended student loan repayments in March 2020 — and they have never restarted.

Astra Taylor of the Debt Collective told me (and I agree) that a Democratic administration in office in 2020 probably wouldn’t have done such a broad student loan pause, terrified it would make the party seem too liberal and tied to college graduates. But in April 2020, Biden was looking to unify the Democratic Party for the general election by wooing liberal and younger Democrats who had backed Warren and Sanders in the Democratic primary. And Trump, his general election opponent, had already taken action on student loans.

So Biden called for an immediate forgiveness of $10,000, explicitly citing Warren’s support of that idea, and pledged as president to forgive all debt accrued from public colleges for people making less than $125,000 a year. (To be clear, Biden never formally committed to student debt forgiveness via executive branch action. Progressives have pressed for that since it became clear early in Biden’s term that there was no legislative path for this policy.)

Perhaps Biden should not have made that campaign promise, because he and his aides are reportedly both skeptical that broad-based cancellation is a good policy and worried it will annoy voters who didn’t attend college or have already repaid their loans. (Polls show people without college degrees have about the same level of support for debt cancellation as those with degrees.)

But Biden entered office with high unemployment, Trump having paused student loan payments and his own campaign promises of debt relief. There was no way to unring this bell. Whenever his administration floated the idea of restarting the loan payments, it was sharply criticized by the party’s left wing.

By last spring, more than 80 percent of Democratic voters, key leaders throughout the party and basically every prominent Black Democrat were all in favor of canceling at least some student debt. The question became not whether Biden would cancel student loans but when and by how much. It’s still not clear whether Biden really supports debt cancellation or was forced into this week’s step by the force of the movement within his party. In either case, this was a true activist triumph: Within 10 years, the idea went from pipe dream to policy.

