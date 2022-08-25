Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Consider the events of this month alone: Members of a militia in Michigan were convicted of a plot to kidnap the state’s Democratic governor, Gretchen Whitmer. We’ve seen numerous threats and attempts at violent attacks against the FBI. And the Internal Revenue Service launched a new security review in response to threats of violence toward its workforce.

There is an unsettling historical fact associated with the IRS’s security review: It is the first time the agency has seen the need for this since far-right domestic terrorist Timothy McVeigh bombed a government building in Oklahoma City in 1995, killing 168 people.

Threats of political violence appear to be rising. Donald Trump continues to treat his effort to incite the violent overthrow of the government as a righteous cause, and a large swath of his party is embracing him in that project.

What’s more, with Trump under investigation for hoarding highly classified documents, escalating threats toward the FBI have done nothing to dissuade Republicans from throwing around virulently hyperbolic rhetoric about alleged federal law enforcement thuggery. And Republicans have launched a new wave of wild-eyed nonsense about the IRS amid still more threats.

In eerie ways, a good deal of this echoes the 1990s. And as luck would have it, Nicole Hemmer, a historian of the American right wing, is set to release “Partisans,” a new book on the 1990s that traces many pathologies in our current politics back to that decade.

So I reached out to Hemmer to discuss the parallels between then and now. An edited and condensed version of our exchange follows.

Greg Sargent: The IRS announced their first security review since the Oklahoma City bombing. Militia members were just convicted for a plot to kidnap the Democratic governor of Michigan. Threats against federal agents are rising.

I’m having bad flashbacks to the 1990s. Are you?

Nicole Hemmer: I am having those same flashbacks. The 1990s are a decade when militia activism in the United States and far-right violence were surging.

Sargent: Can we attempt a taxonomy of today’s right wing? How do you define the different components?

Hemmer: You have a violent far right that believes the government is fully illegitimate, and that violence is the proper response to any kind of government action or presence: The Oregon wildlife refuge occupation, the attempts to kidnap Whitmer.

You have groups like Oath Keepers and Proud Boys, who are violent but also have clear political goals. And then you have a more mainstream right-wing political movement that has become more and more attracted to violence in recent years. Like Marjorie Taylor Greene. But also Donald Trump himself.

In 2016, he was encouraging police brutality, encouraging people to beat up protesters. He was tapping into violence and giving it his stamp of approval. We see rising interest in violence over the course of his presidency.

Sargent: It seems to me today’s climate is more similar to the 1990s than, say, to the Barack Obama years. The tea party was about racist backlash and Obamacare “death panels.” But the enemies in the 1990s were globalists, federal agencies, law enforcement — just like today.

Hemmer: That shift back to the enemies of the 1990s — Donald Trump plays a pretty big role in bringing that language back and mainstreaming it.

Sargent: In a sense the 1990s created the politics of today.

Hemmer: You’re right that the 1990s are the origin of a lot of these arguments. The militia movement itself really comes to the fore in the 1990s.

But things change. In the 1990s, the foreign country most in the sights of the far right was Japan, and now it’s China. Now, you have social media and a kind of meme language that transfers over into mainstream politics. Language like “cuck” has become pretty familiar even though it used to belong to the fringes. The shift in media is really important.

Sargent: Doesn’t Trump bring overt insurrectionism to the table?

Hemmer: In the 1990s, you had a kind of insurrectionist culture on the right. Pat Buchanan — the symbol of his movement was the pitchfork. They were going to overthrow the Republican Party and then take over the government. In 1992, he was running against George H.W. Bush, and called him “King George” and said they were staging a new American revolution.

So the language was there.

Sargent: In the 1990s, a series of escalations preceded Oklahoma City: The showdowns between federal law enforcement and far-right groups at Ruby Ridge and Waco radicalized McVeigh and others on the right.

Is there a parallel to the present? For many on the right, Jan. 6 displayed the power of political violence to shake the government’s foundations while creating a new set of martyrs, via the killing of Ashli Babbitt and the treatment of Jan. 6 defendants as “political prisoners.”

Hemmer: In the case of Waco and Ruby Ridge, you really did have big mistakes and oversteps by law enforcement. But Ashli Babbitt was shot because she was breaking into a place with a violent mob that was posing a real threat to lawmakers. Right now, we’re seeing people on trial because they broke the law in overt ways. The underlying facts are pretty different.

But yes, that idea of martyrdom at the heart of extremist politics is very dangerous. It justifies quite a bit of violence. The myth of martyrdom at the heart of the 1990s militia movement and this movement today is a pretty ominous similarity.

Sargent: Do you think we should be worried about another Oklahoma City?

Hemmer: Yes, I do. There’s so much violent rhetoric. There’s so much rhetoric about the federal government being out to get you.

You are going to be a political prisoner. You’re going to be silenced. You’re going to be jailed. That feeds into a politics of violence.

We’ve seen acts of terror and acts of violence domestically over the past 10 years. There’s no reason to believe it won’t escalate.

Sargent: The key threshold that’s being breached right now seems to be this: Candidates fetishizing guns go beyond brandishing them as cultural signaling. They are used to act out the idea that political opponents must be eliminated.

We’re seeing that now in Republican candidates like Blake Masters and Eric Greitens.

Hemmer: There were some figures in the Republican Party in the 1990s who — there wasn’t a lot of daylight between them and the militias. But at the time we’re talking about a tiny handful of Republicans, as opposed to many, many more now who have moved in a pretty radical direction.

Sargent: Then there’s the big elephant in the room: Fox News. What’s the Fox effect?

Hemmer: Fox News has done a lot to promote the idea of “political prisoners” in the aftermath of Jan. 6, to promote ideas of white nationalism and White genocide, which really helps to feed far right violence.

The reason the Fox effect is so strong is that Fox is seen as part of the conservative elite, as part of the conservative establishment. If you turn on Fox News and hear those messages, that gives them a cast of legitimacy that has real power.

Sargent: Civil society getting out there and even more forcefully defending our institutions and the rule of law is critical. Although the prognosis is grim for that having that much of an effect.

Hemmer: The prognosis is grim. But you’re right about that as a starting point. We are in a moment where there is not consensus on things like democracy, on things like opposition to extremism, opposition to fascism.

One step that often gets skipped is actually making the case for why we want those things: Why do you want a democratic society? Why do you want a nonviolent society? You’ve got to build that consensus back. It’s a generational project — not one that’s going to be solved overnight.

