So “duty still calls the U.S. in Afghanistan” [“A year after Kabul’s fall,” editorial, Aug. 21]? No. We have done our duty, and it is time to move on. Afghanistan had 20 years to develop some sort of stable, hopefully democratic, system. It failed. And it failed because most Afghans didn’t want what we offered the nation.
Let Iran, Pakistan, China and others who supported the Taliban now support the country. The Taliban is proving to be a disaster. But the Afghan people made their choice, and now they are stuck with it. And so are we.
Steve Baldwin, Springfield