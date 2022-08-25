The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

We don't owe Afghanistan more

August 25, 2022 at 5:17 p.m. EDT
A Taliban fighter stands guard outside a public meeting held at a private salon in Kandahar, Afghanistan, on Aug. 18. (Javed Tanveer/AFP via Getty Images)
So “duty still calls the U.S. in Afghanistan” [“A year after Kabul’s fall,” editorial, Aug. 21]? No. We have done our duty, and it is time to move on. Afghanistan had 20 years to develop some sort of stable, hopefully democratic, system. It failed. And it failed because most Afghans didn’t want what we offered the nation.

Let Iran, Pakistan, China and others who supported the Taliban now support the country. The Taliban is proving to be a disaster. But the Afghan people made their choice, and now they are stuck with it. And so are we.

Steve Baldwin, Springfield

