The reportedly shooting of Maurica Manyan, a 25-year-old library police officer with a bright future being trained in the use of a certain kind of baton — not firearms — is one of the saddest cases I’ve ever read about. Whether jokingly (as as some witnesses described) or not, when does an experienced police officer deliberately point even a bright orange fake gun directly at another human being in a classroom situation? Why was a loaded gun even brought into the building given that the bearer was retired?