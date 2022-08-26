The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Death of library police officer must be fully investigated

August 26, 2022 at 4:26 p.m. EDT
Maurica Manyan's son Damauri holds a picture of his mom at a news conference on Aug. 19. (Emily Davies/The Washington Post)
Regarding the Aug. 20 Metro article “Family angry over death of library police officer”:

The reportedly shooting of Maurica Manyan, a 25-year-old library police officer with a bright future being trained in the use of a certain kind of baton — not firearms — is one of the saddest cases I’ve ever read about. Whether jokingly (as as some witnesses described) or not, when does an experienced police officer deliberately point even a bright orange fake gun directly at another human being in a classroom situation? Why was a loaded gun even brought into the building given that the bearer was retired?

Clearly, retired police office Jesse Porter has been given “white glove treatment,” and the family is having trouble finding out whether anyone is being held accountable. Sympathy won’t bring Ms. Manyan back, so it’s being extended in favor of a former colleague who “simply made a mistake.”

Donna Sandin, Winchester, Va.

