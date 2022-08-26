The president has decided to forgive up to $20,000 in student loans for some borrowers. What about the people who never went to college who work in a trade? Why should they be excluded? By giving loan forgiveness to one class of people (those attending college) and not another, we are segregating our country by education. Are not the electricians, plumbers, retail workers, etc., as important? Are they not financially struggling, too? Let’s now work to forgive up to $20,000 of their credit card or car loan debt. Fair is fair.