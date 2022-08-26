Regarding the Aug. 25 front-page article “Biden announces long-debated debt relief for students”:
Eric J. Miller, Reston
Much of the coverage of the executive order on federal student loans ponders its moral hazards, one of which is the disincentive for universities to make tuition affordable. The coverage often states that tuition has greatly outpaced inflation. These arguments and “facts” only consider the full tuition, not the actual cost of attendance, which is often reduced by significant scholarships.
Most universities are not-for-profit institutions that long ago learned that the most effective form of fundraising is for scholarship funds. The average private university advertises that its average student receives a scholarship covering roughly 60 percent to 70 percent of the cost of attendance, excluding food and housing. Has the actual cost of attendance even kept pace with inflation over the past half-century? I would venture that it has not. And that is why so many universities have increased the percentage of courses taught by adjunct professors for very low pay while holding faculty salaries below the amount of inflation.
If education is to be taken as seriously as it should be, we must do a better job analyzing and explaining its true economics.
Michael Steele, Wynnewood, Pa.
The writer is a retired certified public accountant and professor.