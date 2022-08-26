Brookings Institution scholar Norman Ornstein points out that we quickly learned from the redacted affidavit that there was no lock on Trump’s storage area. Beyond that, Ornstein says, “There is no revelation here beyond what we knew — which is just devastating to Trump.” The former president had “documents, including the most sensitive national security secrets, handled in a slapdash fashion, kept in multiple unsecured locations, intermixed with photos and family stuff.” Ornstein observes the plethora of “lies about what had and had not been returned [and] laughable assertions about Trump’s ability to declassify unilaterally.” He concludes, “It reinforces how dangerous Trump is to the nation, and that is without any information yet about what malign reasons he had for grabbing these documents.”
Here are five takeaways from the redacted affidavit:
There were a LOT of documents
Of the 15 boxes Trump staffers returned to government possession in January, 14 contained super-secret information. “A preliminary triage of the documents with classification markings revealed the following approximate numbers: 184 unique documents bearing classification markings, including 67 documents marked as CONFIDENTIAL, 92 documents marked as SECRET, and 25 documents marked as TOP SECRET.” The preliminary review, conducted in May, found additional markings such as “HCS, FISA, ORCON, NOFORN, and SI.” These notations relate to national security secrets — one, HCS, indicates a category of highly classified government information; another refers to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court — including human and signals intelligence.
Trump had no right to retain these documents, the affidavit asserts, because “Classified information of any designation may be shared only with persons determined by an appropriate United States Government official to be eligible for access, and who possess a ‘need to know.’ ” These were government documents, not Trump’s personal papers.
In citing 18 USC 793(e), the government asserts that Trump had no right to refuse to return any document “relating to the national defense which information the possessor has reason to believe could be used to the injury of the United States or to the advantage of any foreign nation.” He was no longer authorized to receive or retain such documents. Hence, his legal liability is acute.
The claim of declassification is evidence against Trump
It is telling that the government wants to highlight the argument from Trump’s team, raised in particular by Kash Patel, that Trump had a standing order to declassify the materials. (“FPOTUS COUNSEL 1 asked DOJ to consider a few ‘principles,’ which include FPOTUS COUNSEL 1′s claim that a President has absolute authority to declassify documents.” This is nonsense both factually and legally. It is also irrelevant to the retention of any government documents. There are no such principles that would help Trump here.
In a damning footnote, the government points out that “18 U.S.C. § 793(e) does not use the term ‘classified information,’ but rather criminalizes the unlawful retention of ‘information relating to the national defense.’ ” In other words, the notion that Trump could declassify documents at will is a fantasy. Classification is beside the point.
We don’t know how the government knew Trump still had more documents
This portion of the affidavit is redacted, a necessary (and expected) measure to protect the investigation and identity of witnesses. If the Trump brain trust thought they were going to get the name of a “mole,” they really are living in fantasy land.
Trump had no right to keep top-secret documents in an unsecured location
Quoting from a June 8 letter the Justice Department sent to Trump’s lawyer, the affidavit states, “As I previously indicated to you, Mar-a-Lago does not include a secure location authorized for the storage of classified information. As such, it appears that since the time classified documents [redacted] were removed from the secure facilities at the White House and moved to Mar-a-Lago on or around January 20, 2021, they have not been handled in an appropriate manner or stored in an appropriate location.” That’s damning evidence of Trump’s violations of statutes. (The affidavit notes: “Pursuant to Executive Order 13526, classified information contained on automated information systems, including networks and telecommunications systems, that collect, create, communicate, compute, disseminate, process, or store classified information must be maintained in a manner that: (1) prevents access by unauthorized persons; and (2) ensures the integrity of the information.”)
We don’t know what actions might have violated the obstruction statute (Section 1519) and the mutilation statute (Section 2071)
The latter subjects to criminal punishment “Whoever willfully and unlawfully conceals, removes, mutilates, obliterates, or destroys, or attempts to do so, or, with intent to do so takes and carries away any record, proceeding, map, book, paper, document, or other thing ...”). We know from news reports that certain documents were torn. But we do not know whether Trump attempted to destroy or alter other documents. (His handwriting was found on some.) The New York Times previously reported that subpoenaed surveillance “footage showed that, after one instance in which Justice Department officials were in contact with Mr. Trump’s team, boxes were moved in and out of the room.”
In sum, Trump is in heap of trouble. “The chilling reality is setting in,” constitutional scholar Laurence Tribe tells me. "In seeking this search warrant, the government had obviously exhausted every less intrusive way of protecting national defense information and other extremely sensitive top-secret material from those who illegally removed it to Mar-a-Lago, lied to government agencies about its being there, and kept it there for reasons that cannot have been entirely innocent and might have been unimaginably dangerous to our nation.”
Tribe adds: “Mr. Trump must regret having bragged that this search was baseless rather than coming up with some less easily refuted account of what he had been up to, because no rational person, after reading the affidavit even with its redactions, could doubt that there was more than just probable cause to believe that federal crimes of the most serious kind ... had been committed and, in some instances, were still being committed at the Mar-a-Lago premises.” In other words: The government caught Trump with top-secret documents and appears to have found that he hadn’t turned over all of them as his lawyer represented. Trump’s apologists might want to disentangle themselves from him before they thoroughly embarrass themselves.