The Aug. 21 Washington Post Magazine article on foraging, “Ditch the Grocery Store. Go Foraging Instead.,” unearthed a childhood memory of my grandparents, who would drive back-country roads looking for cress (watercress). As a kid, I had no interest in those wet green things. As an adult, I came to think of cress as the dainty sandwich you ate, pinkie raised, with tea.

I doubt my grandparents would have considered themselves foragers, but they were not above partaking of free bounty. They had this rule about windfall apples: If they were on the ground, they were takable even if it was not their property. Filching a few ears of new corn from the farmer’s field was not beyond them.

I wish there were a local resource to help those interested in an edible environment. A farmers market seems the logical choice, but, alas, those near us stick to the tried-and-true offerings.

One of the worst meals my husband and I ever had was at a restaurant in Quebec renowned for its foraged menu. At this point, eating foraged foods is an experience, not a necessity, but one I would welcome knowing more about.

Still, I’m not ready to abandon my grocery store yet.

Sharon Harrington, Easton, Md.

