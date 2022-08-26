Dr. Fauci has been the face and gravelly voice of the public health bureaucracy for almost 50 years, through many national health emergencies and crises. He will be best remembered for his leadership during the HIV-AIDS and coronavirus pandemics, the two most challenging scourges of the past 100 years.

As a senior bureaucrat, he had to become a deft operator among the grandstanding, and often hostile and intellectually lazy, political class that funded his programs and put action to his advice. He expertly tempered his professional gravitas with a public bedside manner that allowed him to become something of a media star. He might well be the best-known bureaucrat in the history of American governance. This gave him many fans; but also, in this day of social media and celebrity envy, a hefty cohort of critics and detractors.