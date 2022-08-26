Regarding the Aug. 23 front-page article “Fauci to depart in December”:
As a senior bureaucrat, he had to become a deft operator among the grandstanding, and often hostile and intellectually lazy, political class that funded his programs and put action to his advice. He expertly tempered his professional gravitas with a public bedside manner that allowed him to become something of a media star. He might well be the best-known bureaucrat in the history of American governance. This gave him many fans; but also, in this day of social media and celebrity envy, a hefty cohort of critics and detractors.
In five decades, Dr. Fauci made mistakes, in science and in judgment, that gave his critics plenty to snipe at. But he was right much more often, and his leadership was exceptional. So what do we say now that he is retiring from his public duties? “Thank you, Dr. Fauci. Enjoy the next phase.”
Jon Ketzner, Cumberland, Md.