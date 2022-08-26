As I read paragraph after paragraph about Aimee Condayan’s two-day quest to find the garage where she had parked and photographed her Highlander, I kept asking myself, “Did she look up the properties of the photo? Did anybody look up the properties of the photo?” ["'Dude, where’s my car?' The internet is on the case.,” Metro, Aug. 23].
It reminded me of a night several years ago when I was biking through downtown. A voice called out, “Sir! Sir!” I found myself pulled over in front of a hotel, with the bellhop asking if I could help a couple of his guests to find the nearby garage at which they had parked their vehicle. They showed me a picture they had taken of their parked vehicle, and I asked if they had looked up the photo details, thinking that we could then Google its longitude and latitude to find the address. They told me that their phone lacked that capability, but handed it to me to see what I could do. I brought up the menu, clicked on “properties,” and was amazed when up popped a street view image of the garage, with its address immediately underneath; no need to look up coordinates. Several seconds of thought later, I could furnish them with some quick walking directions.
Alas, those whose security concerns prompt them to disable the saving of location data forfeit this useful tool.
Quite possibly a quick check of her photo’s properties could have allowed Ms. Condayan to locate her vehicle minutes after the kind parking attendant allowed her to charge her phone. I regret that her ordeal took so long but am glad that she found her Highlander (and impressed that such long-term parking in D.C. cost her only $9).
David Núñez, Potomac