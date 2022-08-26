As I read paragraph after paragraph about Aimee Condayan’s two-day quest to find the garage where she had parked and photographed her Highlander, I kept asking myself, “Did she look up the properties of the photo? Did anybody look up the properties of the photo?” [" 'Dude, where’s my car?' The internet is on the case. ,” Metro, Aug. 23].

It reminded me of a night several years ago when I was biking through downtown. A voice called out, “Sir! Sir!” I found myself pulled over in front of a hotel, with the bellhop asking if I could help a couple of his guests to find the nearby garage at which they had parked their vehicle. They showed me a picture they had taken of their parked vehicle, and I asked if they had looked up the photo details, thinking that we could then Google its longitude and latitude to find the address. They told me that their phone lacked that capability, but handed it to me to see what I could do. I brought up the menu, clicked on “properties,” and was amazed when up popped a street view image of the garage, with its address immediately underneath; no need to look up coordinates. Several seconds of thought later, I could furnish them with some quick walking directions.