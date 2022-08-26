Listen 7 min Gift Article Share

A day after I celebrated my 36 years of life on this planet with my family, I drove an hour and a half to Whitewright, Tex., to rise into the sky and jump out of a perfectly good airplane. “So what happens when someone falls out of a plane and hits the ground?” I asked one of the instructors at Skydive Spaceland Dallas.

“Every bone in your body will absolutely shatter,” he said matter-of-factly. “Your body will basically turn to mush. And what they say about you hitting the ground once? It’s not true. Bodies bounce once or twice.”

“I see,” I said, imagining a humanlike blob. “Got it.”

I’m sure people look at my hobbies (muay thai fighting, motorcycle riding) and think I’m some sort of adrenaline junkie. I mean *ahem* I don’t think I am, but maybe that’s the typical adrenaline junkie response. But here’s what’s actually going on: As someone who spends a lot of time in her own head, I try to seek out things that require physical presence and mind-body awareness.

To be allowed to jump, I had to sign my life away, literally. A lot could go wrong: Plane malfunction or pilot error. I could have a heart attack or a stroke. Bad weather. My harness could fail. Our parachute lines could tangle. I signed all the legal waivers.

On one side the hangar, there were members of the Dallas Disturbance, a skydiving team gearing up to practice their formations. One man I talked to had jumped 5,000 times. A lady was doing her 10,000th.

What was it about falling from the sky that hooked them? “Everything good in life is on the other side of fear,” one jumper told me.

Intellectually, I know you’re more likely to die riding in a car than from skydiving. Statistically, as a Black woman in America, I have a far greater chance of dying from pregnancy, gun violence or domestic violence than I do from recreational skydiving. But feelings don’t care about facts, you know.

We reached 14,000 feet, jumping height, and I was second in line to go. I was strapped tight to my female instructor, like a baby kangaroo in its mother’s pouch. For a second, the sensation that I was not doing this jump alone felt reassuring. And then I felt ... guilt? I felt like I was disrespecting my *actual* Nigerian mother — how she labored and toiled to birth me and keep me alive for more than 30 years, all for me to jump out of a plane strapped to a stranger, the day after my birthday?

We duckwalked to the door. Then, “three, two, one … ” I closed my eyes and stepped into the air. The first few seconds were pure chaos. Wind, force, noise and, with no points of reference, little sense of how fast I was truly going. After about a minute, my senses adjusted, and I made a conscious effort to smile in the tumult — to play with it. Because once the instructor opened the canopy, I knew the chaos and I would part ways.

And indeed, once our descent was slowed, I opened my eyes and took in the moment. I was floating through the air like a little dandelion seed. All my problems seemed so small. The Earth, with all its drama, violence, anger and war, was so quiet, beautiful, perfect. When we landed, and for days afterward, I could not stop grinning over what I had done.

Skydiving is like life. How much goodness do we miss out on because of fear? By thinking too much and worrying instead of taking action? My life will come to an end some day. At that time, I want to be able to look back at all the beauty and terrors of the journey and smile because I enjoyed the ride.

Global Radar: Britain’s stolen colonial goods

For a few years now, I’ve written regularly about Western museums that are holding on to cultural artifacts plundered through colonial conquest. In the wake of the George Floyd protests, more scrutiny came upon museums that held on to loot from the African continent, with the plight of the Benin bronzes drawing the most attention.

Perhaps one of the most famous and contested items in Britain’s collection are the 2,500-year-old Elgin marbles out of Greece. My Washington Post colleague Karla Adam has a story from London that raises the question of why the British Museum, and all museums really, insist on keeping original artifacts.

According to the story, a robot sculptor in Italy carved a replica of one of the marbles on display in the British Museum, offering a high-tech way out of what had been a zero-sum conflict: Show the replicas in London and send the originals home where they belong. But the museum hasn’t budged from its colonial thinking. Adam writes, “While the museum’s board of trustees has said it will ‘consider any request for any part of the collection to be borrowed and then returned,’ it requires that the borrowing institution acknowledge the British Museum’s ownership.”

That’s an antiquated, oppressive, reductive notion of what “ownership” means, one that is not based in mutual, good-faith exchanges between cultures. The British did not create the Elgin marbles or the Benin bronzes, they plundered them, and they have held on to the artifacts as evidence of their believed superiority. Just as Britain was eventually forced to give up “ownership” of enslaved peoples and entire nations, it will only be a matter of time before its claims to “own” stolen culture will be seen as a barbaric practice of the past.

Home Front: A birthing war brews in Alabama

I’ve told friends of mine that I would be scared to give birth in a hospital in this country. America has one of the worst maternal mortality rates in the industrialized world, and, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three times more likely to die from pregnancy related causes than White women. I’ve decided that if I ever get pregnant, I would try to avoid the hospital system altogether.

Which is why I was so interested in what is happening in Alabama right now around birthing centers. I went to Montgomery to trail Stephanie Mitchell, who is Black and is the state’s first certified professional midwife in over 50 years. She wants to open a free-standing birthing center in Alabama. The state, which has a terrible maternal mortality rate, is proposing to put draconian regulations in her path. Mitchell and other midwives and advocates are fighting back again this post-Roe push to give women even *less* choice about how and where they give birth.

You can read my column from Alabama here: “In Alabama, a new battle brews over birthing rights.”

Fun Zone: ESMR therapy for geriatric millennials

The sounds of our long-gone childhood.

Speaking of which, now that everything has gone digital, do we even have common, physical sounds to unite us anymore? (And Siri doesn’t count. Neither do social media notifications.) If you have ideas, send them along!

Cat’s Corner: When I’m away ... the cat will play ...

... with my last roll of toilet paper. Thanks, Artemis.

See you all next week!

