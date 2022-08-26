Listen 4 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Kay Coles James is the Virginia secretary of the commonwealth. When the vice president of the Chesterfield County NAACP invited me to speak at the organization’s Aug. 20 Freedom Fund Banquet, I welcomed the opportunity to share my perspective as a longtime Black conservative leader in Virginia and a member of Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s (R) Cabinet. I looked forward to talking about how the NAACP and the Youngkin administration could work together to improve the lives of people in Chesterfield and throughout Virginia. But the Democratic Party seemingly has an unwritten veto power over the NAACP’s speakers, especially conservative voices.

After finding out that I had been invited to speak, members of the Chesterfield County Democratic Party apparently were so alarmed by the prospect of a Black conservative participating in the event that they contacted the state NAACP to protest my inclusion and demanded that the Chesterfield affiliate disinvite me or cancel the dinner.

Oh, the intolerance of the self-appointed guardians of tolerance.

Being attacked is not new for me. As a Black, conservative, pro-life, evangelical woman, I have spent most of my life being denounced by the left for my beliefs.

But the party didn’t just attempt to quiet me. When Chesterfield County NAACP Vice President Tavorise K. Marks, chair of the Freedom Fund Committee, refused to cut me and other speakers from the program, the state NAACP called off the event and asked Marks to step down from the committee.

The Freedom Fund Banquet is the major fundraising event for local NAACP branches. It allows them to offer scholarships and fund activities for young people and adults as well as the broader community.

In essence, the Democratic Party defunded the local NAACP and opportunities for young people.

I’m a 73-year-old woman who fought against segregation in Richmond in the 1960s as a young girl. I am representative of those who not only were a part of Black history but those who have come from poverty, those who fight for improving education for our young people and those who promote stronger families in our communities. My history of fighting racism and helping others was lost because I am also a conservative, a commonwealth Cabinet member and a Republican.

When you can’t get more than 68 percent of Black students in Chesterfield County to pass state proficiency tests in reading, writing, science and history pre-coronavirus, and their pass rates are the lowest of all racial groups, how do we have any excuse not to work together?

When there is still a gap in health-care outcomes for many members of the Black community, how do we have any excuse not to work together?

When we still have kids getting into drugs in alarming numbers and young Black men who turn to a life of crime because they think they have no future, how do we have any excuse not to work together?

The NAACP should not turn its back on an opportunity to work together or put politics over progress for the Black community.

Black people come with all sorts of opinions and in all ideologies, but we all care about our community, and the NAACP should be for all of us. The organization’s shortsightedness and inability to work with the Youngkin administration hurt the very community it claims it wants to help.

Uncivil discourse is an illness in the United States. We can do better — and here in Virginia, we must strive to be a place where people of different viewpoints are willing to engage with one another. From those conversations come a deeper understanding, better solutions and a better society for all of us. Working together, there’s no limit to the good we can do.

