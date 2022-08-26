Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

“It broke our hearts to lose you but you did not go alone. A part of us went with you, the day God called you home.” — from the funeral program for Legend King Wheeler. I don’t pretend to fully understand God’s will. But according to the city’s deputy medical examiner, 23-month-old Legend King Wheeler died from a gunshot wound to the head on the day before Thanksgiving 2021.

His death was both shocking and sad. It was more mystifying and disturbing, however, when, several weeks later, police still could not say whether the toddler shot himself, if someone else pulled the trigger or even where the gun was.

When I asked D.C. police for details nearly a month after the tragedy, they still had not received formal statements from relatives who were in the home when the shooting took place. Simply put, family members who were near enough to know something about how Legend sustained a gunshot wound to the face had lawyered up.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) continued her denunciation of guns. In a Dec. 10 letter to Washingtonians, she wrote, “One thing is true: that precious baby boy would be alive today if that gun wasn’t in his home.” So true.

But what was also true then is also true now: Little Legend would be alive today if some person had not brought that deadly weapon into his home.

This week we learned what police believe happened.

On Tuesday, Legend’s father, 23-year-old JD Wheeler, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder. Police said he left a loaded firearm in the home, which caused the child’s death from an “apparent accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

The Post reported that documents showed, on the day of the shooting, Wheeler was in court for hearings related to two previous firearms-related charges. His lawyer, the story said, could not be reached for comment.

Advertisement

Let me relate what I’ve found in other court documents.

On May 19, 2021, six months before Legend’s death, Wheeler was stopped by D.C. police, while driving a vehicle that turned out to have counterfeit tags, in the 4600 block of Benning Road S.E. A fully loaded 9mm Glock firearm was found on the driver’s side floorboard. Record checks showed that the firearm was not registered, that Wheeler did not have a license to carry a pistol and did not have a valid driver’s license. Wheeler was placed under arrest and charged with carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm and unregistered ammunition, misuse of tags, and no permit.

Last Feb. 2, as Legend’s death was still under investigation, that Glock case came to trial. Wheeler pleaded guilty in D.C. Superior Court to carrying a pistol without a license and pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of ammunition.

Advertisement

Wheeler’s case was handled under the city’s Youth Rehabilitation Act, which allows a judge who determines that a youth offender 15 to 24 years of age would be better served by probation instead of confinement to suspend sentencing and place the youth offender on probation.

So, 10 weeks after his son’s death by gunshot, Wheeler was sentenced to 180 days incarceration for carrying an unlicensed gun and 90 days for unlawful possession of ammunition — and the judge suspended both sentences, instead placing him under probation for 18 months and ordering him to pay $150 in fines.

Another note from the court files: According to an affidavit supporting Wheeler’s arrest this week, a witness told police investigating Legend’s death that one or two months after his May 2021 arrest, Wheeler had “a new firearm that had an extended clip as well as a flashlight and laser.” The witness said he didn’t know the caliber but thought it was “a little bigger” than Wheeler’s prior gun.

Advertisement

Our streets have guns galore. And people who carry them. Who don’t worry about a thing if the gun is lost or taken away. No problem getting another one.

With little if any accountability. For instance, from Aug. 1 through Aug. 8 — one week — D.C. detectives and officers recovered 62 firearms in the District of Columbia.

As for the folks toting guns? Don’t ask. Unless you get caught shooting and hitting — or nearly missing — someone, or your gun takes a life, rest assured that in this town, there’s another gun out there waiting for you. Maybe it will end up in the wrong hands and put a bullet in a child’s head. But please, don’t blame any of our mayhem on God.

GiftOutline Gift Article