Timothy William Waters’s Aug. 22 op-ed, “We just wanted to play Bunny Kingdom,” about the Indianapolis Gen Con games, was emblematic of the insensitivity and false equivalency of the right. To them, banning abortion is the counterpoint of leaving it as a personal choice; banning books is the equivalent of leaving it to the readership; limiting sexual orientation freedom is the equivalent of allowing individuals to publicly be who they want to be; suppressing voting participation under the guise of voting integrity is the equivalent of allowing the widest range of voter participation.

Mr. Waters might believe that both sides are better through interaction. I have news for him: That opportunity has left the barn. To maintain that “this is a nonpolitical event, so why not have it in Indianapolis?”, is as disingenuous as averring that a Georgia “voter integrity” law (in reality, Jim Crow 2.0) should not work to render Atlanta a less attractive place for a convention. Such a position ignores that the Gen Con organizer publicizes that its convention injects $57 million into the local economy.

Voting has consequences, so let the locals feel the impact of their legislature’s decisions.

Harold M. Sklar, Washington

A few sentences in Timothy William Waters’s op-ed undercut his argument against organizations taking a stand on important issues: “The answer is to make sure that no one’s preferences dominate our shared space.” And, “Don’t fix the rules so only your side can play. Politicizing everything ignores that lesson.”

Republican politicians are doing just that: fixing the rules so that their perspective on who is entitled to basic rights wins. Laws that restrict voting, deny abortion in most or all cases, determine which bathroom a student must use or which books they may read do not create an environment in which everyone is accepted.

Until there is equal justice for everyone in the shared space that is our country, why not support companies and organizations that act against injustice? Sure, we can all agree to be gracious at gaming conventions and Thanksgiving dinner, but that is very different from remaining silent in the face of laws that are designed to target and restrict the rights of certain groups based on another group’s efforts to ensure that their views prevail.

Lois Todhunter, Silver Spring

Timothy Williams Waters lamented companies, organizations and individuals who chose to use their power to hold others accountable for bigoted and unjust decisions. He disapproved of pressure on companies to take positions on “political issues unrelated to their business,” specifically mentioning Indiana’s recent abortion restrictions.

This is called free speech. Americans have a right to spend their money and work in organizations that reflect their moral values. Most businesses believe that respecting female employees and female customers is important to their business. Withholding money, tax dollars and labor from entities is a way to effect change. The most obvious historical example of this is the Montgomery bus boycott.

Challenging injustice, not accepting it, is what preserves a decent, tolerant society.

Martha Solt, Chevy Chase

