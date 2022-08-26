Let us praise the judges who are trying to rescue our republic from the laws of unrepresentative, gerrymandered state legislatures. The Post has been replete with examples of this welcome phenomenon: a Utah judge blocked a ban on transgender student-athletes [“Ruling: Trans girls can play girls’ sports in Utah,” Sports, Aug. 22]; a federal judge blocked a portion of Florida’s “Stop Woke Act,” which violated the First Amendment [“Law limiting diversity training by companies is blocked,” Politics & the Nation, Aug. 20]; a Michigan judge granted an injunction blocking enforcement of a draconian 1931 abortion ban [“Michigan judge grants injunction blocking enforcement of old abortion ban,” news, Aug. 20].