The Aug. 16 Metro article on the increasing salinization of our region’s water, “Salt in water sources becoming worrisome in D.C. region, experts warn,” was on the mark. This issue has evolved over time as residential and industrial developments have largely replaced rural areas. My Prince William County neighborhood — Heritage Hunt — was singled out in the article as a contributor to the problem based largely on winter road treatments, but it is only one of many across the region that are also a factor.