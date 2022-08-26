Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pity Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex. The launch of her new podcast, "Archetypes", generated buzz less for her conversation with her friend, soon-to-retire tennis great Serena Williams, than for yet another story about Markle’s unhappy experiences as a working royal. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight Meghan and her husband, Prince Harry, fled one toxic dynamic in the United Kingdom only to land themselves in another here. The United States may be more psychologically open and socially progressive than the fading empire, but the more the pair talk about what they suffered in England, the more it seems that’s all Americans want to hear from them. In truth, the only way for the Sussexes to build a truly new life, and have a wider impact on the causes they care about, is to stop making themselves the center of the story.

To a certain extent, Meghan and Harry seem trapped in a real-life version of what New Yorker critic Parul Sehgal last year dubbed the trauma plot, fixated on what led them to flee across the pond to the exclusion of what they’re going to do now that they’re here.

“Unlike the marriage plot, the trauma plot does not direct our curiosity toward the future (Will they or won’t they?) but back into the past (What happened to her?),” Sehgal wrote in an excellent December essay.

Talking about hurtful past experiences can absolutely be helpful. And when used to spotlight a larger injustice, the personal certainly can be political.

Take the couple’s wrenching 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey, in which they detailed racial slights aimed at Meghan from within the family, and a callous attitude toward her mental health struggles within the larger palace apparatus. Those disclosures gave lie to the fairy tale that pretends true love can sweep away all obstacles in its path — and prompted Buckingham Palace to start publishing staff diversity statistics and set hiring targets.

Later, Meghan’s candor about suffering a miscarriage was a useful corrective to silence about pregnancy loss.

But there are limits to what this sort of personal narrative can achieve. Among other things, neither Harry and Meghan, nor their family and former workplace, have much in common with — oh, pretty much anyone. The story Meghan told during the first episode of her podcast revealed just how much that’s so.

Before their breach with the family, while on an official tour to South Africa, Harry and Meghan learned after an engagement that a heater had caught fire in a room where their then 4-and-a-half-month-old son Archie was staying and was supposed to be taking a nap. The room had no smoke detector, and it was by chance both that Archie hadn’t yet gone down and that the fire was discovered. It’s upsetting to think what might have happened, but the danger to Archie remained hypothetical.

That Meghan might have preferred a pause to check on her child while her handlers wanted the new parents to keep to schedule speaks to a difference in priorities and styles, to be sure. But the anecdote also speaks to a gap between the Sussexes and virtually all other working parents. Recounting the story may be cathartic for Meghan, but it's not exactly an example that has much to offer other women trying to balance parental obligations and professional drive.

Almost no one gets to take their children on work trips, much less with nannies in tow. Lots of us don’t work for our grandparents or grandparents-in-law, freeing us from conflating professional miscommunications and personal slights. And the truth is that, while the royal family is a powerful British symbol, reforming the people in it is a very limited political goal.

As Nicole LaPorte wrote in the entertainment newsletter the Ankler this week, "Archetypes" may have been rolled out under some pressure. Despite high-profile and extremely lucrative deals with both Spotify and Netflix, the Sussexes’ Archewell production company appears to be producing very little in part because, LaPorte reports, Meghan “now finds herself trying to define what her post-royal, post-working-actress brand actually is.”

There’s no question that there’s a lot to process in their personal experience. Harry has been clear that he is still dealing with his mother’s death and its aftermath — an attempt that can’t be easy given the ongoing fetishization of Diana as a victim of emotional torture by her husband and the media. Yet according to “The Diana Chronicles” author Tina Brown, before Diana died, she had a plan to release “a film every two years, each one the centerpiece of a discrete humanitarian campaign,” to be followed by “a structure in place to maintain her involvement with the cause.”

Maybe the best way for Harry and Meghan to honor Diana’s legacy would be to pick up that standard, and to transcend Diana’s trauma rather than to repeat it.

