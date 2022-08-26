The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness

Opinion Migrants need help, not the military

August 26, 2022 at 4:29 p.m. EDT
Migrants walk toward D.C.'s Union Station after a July bus ride from Texas. (Amanda Andrade-Rhoades for The Washington Post)
Comment

After volunteering to be part of the welcoming committee at St. Peter’s Church for a migrant bus from Arizona, I am even more perplexed than before as to why D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) insists on bringing in the National Guard to help. This is a complex humanitarian crisis exacerbated by governors who insist on trying to score cheap political points by using human beings as pawns.

Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates

Instead of supporting the volunteers and organizations, such as the SAMU Foundation, that are working overtime to support the migrants, the mayor is using the same page out of the political playbook as the governors by calling for the military.

Migrants come here thanks to a free bus trip and false promises that all of their needs will be taken care of in D.C. Volunteers don’t want the military here — and neither do migrants. They need real, tangible support from the city instead of the military and false promises.

Jason L. Miller, Washington

Loading...