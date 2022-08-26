After volunteering to be part of the welcoming committee at St. Peter’s Church for a migrant bus from Arizona, I am even more perplexed than before as to why D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) insists on bringing in the National Guard to help. This is a complex humanitarian crisis exacerbated by governors who insist on trying to score cheap political points by using human beings as pawns.
Instead of supporting the volunteers and organizations, such as the SAMU Foundation, that are working overtime to support the migrants, the mayor is using the same page out of the political playbook as the governors by calling for the military.
Migrants come here thanks to a free bus trip and false promises that all of their needs will be taken care of in D.C. Volunteers don’t want the military here — and neither do migrants. They need real, tangible support from the city instead of the military and false promises.
Jason L. Miller, Washington