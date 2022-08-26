Regarding the Aug. 25 editorial “Mr. Elrich’s second chance”:
Katherine Davies, Bethesda
Again, The Post came up short in its endorsement of David Blair (D) for Montgomery County executive and again proposed that County Executive Marc Elrich (D) change his stripes, particularly improving “his toxic relations with the county council.” Shouldn’t it be the other way around?
Obviously, 32 more of us thought Mr. Elrich’s stances on the never-ending construction woes of the Purple Line, the Beltway and Interstate 270 public-private expansion, and cramming more high-density housing near Metro stations were better than the proposals offered by his opponents.
I voted for Mr. Elrich because, as a member of the council he now oversees, he took the concerns of his constituents seriously.
Yes, I hope that Montgomery County can rebuild its business base, and the development seen on Rockville Pike seems to bode well for that. I hope he can find a remedy for astronomical housing prices. I hope he and the council can reach common ground so that we can move on from the pandemic and return to whatever normal is.
Malcolm Wilson, Wheaton