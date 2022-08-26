Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Hot Girl Summer is so 2019. Hot Vax Summer came and went in 2021, though it never quite lived up to expectations thanks to the surge of the delta variant that began that July. This year, the waning days of August have served up something new: It’s Hot Prime Minister Summer, as leaders from Finland to Australia cut loose.

American presidents tend to choose their leisure activities from a narrow menu shaped by the ages and genders of the people who occupy the Oval Office: namely, oldish and male. Contemporary presidents golf. They spend time outdoors, clearing brush, riding horses, hunting or fishing. They eat out — or order in — from a carefully tailored selection of D.C. restaurants.

So when foreign leaders do, well, non-old-guy stuff for fun, it tends to catch Americans’ attention. But the response often says more about who we’re accustomed to seeing in leadership than about the incident itself.

Advertisement

Take 36-year-old Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who went viral via a video that captured her lip-synching and dancing at a private party. In the United States, Michelle Obama notwithstanding, we’re more used to seeing our heads of state and their partners churn grandly around a ballroom floor at inaugurations than get down with a decided lack of inhibition. But that’s mostly because we’re not used to seeing young, attractive women as heads of state, with the interests and leisure tastes that follow.

The same is true of Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, who is of an age that puts him on the line between Gen Xers and the younger cohort of boomers, and has the taste in music to match. Chugging a beer, rocking a Joy Division T-shirt and doing both at a rock concert are all perfectly normal things for a 59-year-old music fan to do, whether or not he happens to lead a country.

Why should political leaders give up the things that give them joy just to conform to the deadening expectations of what a leader should be? If rump-shaking, beer-chugging steam release is what Marin and Albanese need to feel rejuvenated and to lead their governments with focus and verve, then their constituents should want them to have more genuine fun, not less.

Advertisement

This is especially true as a generation that grew up broadcasting and documenting their foibles and fun comes of age. It would make for a healthier political culture if goofballs, lip-synchers and amateur DJs — rather than merely hypercautious tryhards — can offer their talents to their countries.

Lest fellow partyers outgoing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and California Gov. Gavin Newsom feel like they’re getting left out here, there’s an obvious difference between the get-togethers that got them in trouble and the current round of executive exuberance. The parties Johnson and his staff held at 10 Downing Street in 2020, and the dinner Newsom attended at the French Laundry in November of that year both flew in the face of those leaders’ covid-19 policies.

And of course, there are limits to appropriate workplace partying, pandemic or no pandemic. It’s one thing to have a drink at a music festival or hit the dance floor. But a workplace culture like the one Johnson appears to have tolerated, where subordinates are getting so drunk that they’re vomiting and fighting each other, is obviously out of hand. (Marin did the right thing in apologizing for another gathering at which two female influencers took a topless photo of themselves making out at one of her official residences.)

Advertisement

But as the world shifts from treating covid-19 as a pandemic that can be defeated to an endemic disease that must be tolerated and lockdowns end, world leaders have an opportunity to model a different kind of behavior. After years of anxiety, and in some cases, socially stunting isolation, it’s useful for leaders to send the signal that exuberance and pleasure are okay again. Beyond that, it’s worth fighting for the right of all leaders to party — within some healthy limits. Presidents and prime ministers need passions and pressure valves, just like the rest of us, and not just to feign ordinariness in pursuit of electability.

That’s not to suggest that President Biden should go clubbing — if his taste runs more to biking around Rehoboth Beach, so be it. Not everyone will venture out into the world in the same way. But whether they’re dancing themselves silly with friends or going to concerts, world leaders are signaling to their most anxious constituents that the world is out there and it’s worth enjoying. That’s a Hot Prime Minister Summer worth celebrating.

GiftOutline Gift Article