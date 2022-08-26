Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every week, The Post runs a collection of letters of readers’ grievances — pointing out grammatical mistakes, missing coverage and inconsistencies. These letters tell us what we did wrong and, occasionally, offer praise. Here, we present this week’s Free for All letters. Sign up for a weekly roundup of thought-provoking ideas and debates ArrowRight I was surprised and disappointed to see the Aug. 16 news headline, “Freya the walrus, who charmed crowds in Norway, is euthanized.” The Merriam-Webster dictionary defines euthanasia as “The act or practice of killing or permitting the death of hopelessly sick or injured individuals (such as persons or domestic animals) in a relatively painless way for reasons of mercy.” According to the Oxford Advanced Learner’s Dictionary, euthanasia is “the practice of killing without pain a person or animal who is suffering from a disease that cannot be cured.”

No reports suggested that Freya was at all ill, let alone incurably so. She appeared to be happy. Her death at human hands, for the crime of being too widely adored, was a disgrace. Though the word “murder” might be one The Post reserves, rightly or wrongly, for humans, “euthanize” is inaccurate and offensive to those of us, perhaps in the millions, who are ashamed for our species and do not wish to have the act euphemized.

This was not a mercy killing.

Karen Dawn, Santa Barbara

The writer is executive director of DawnWatch, an advocacy media-watch nonprofit.

Dispatching the condemned

Saudi Arabia is notorious for its use of decapitation as a method of execution, even in the 21st century.

I found it odd to read an in-depth report about the death penalty in Saudi Arabia, “Saudi executions already at nearly twice the toll of 2021” [news, Aug. 16], that went into much detail about specifics of various cases and statistics concerning recent executions, yet never once mentioned the specific method used.

Are these people still having their heads cut off with a sword, or have the Saudis largely moved on to more familiar methods of dispatching the condemned?

Onam Emmet, Arlington

A dreadful error

In the Aug. 17 Style article “The media quandary over Anne Heche story,” an editor let stand the statement that “Heche was, by all accounts, in grave condition on Friday morning.”

This was not the time or place for such a poor turn of phrase in describing the tragic end of a well-regarded actress. Mortally wounded, the deliberately humorous Mercutio in Romeo and Juliet had a wonderful pun: “Ask for me tomorrow, and you shall find me a grave man.” Unlike Mercutio, The Post, careless and thoughtless, has no excuse for this dreadful, unconscious gag.

Denis Cotter, Middleburg

The Aug. 17 Style article “The media quandary over Anne Heche story” was problematic. Instead of clarifying the timing of Anne Heche’s tragic death, it confused the editorial choice of announcing death with the actual medical practice of pronouncing death.

Rather than seeking input from a recognized medical expert, The Post cited obituaries editor Adam Bernstein, who suggested that if a body remains on mechanical support, then death has not occurred, and that brain death is at times “partial.” These statements are completely wrong. Brain death is pronounced at the time a qualified medical expert determines all functions of the brain are irreversibly lost. Brain death is death and is never partial. The presence of mechanical support, particularly in the setting of organ donation, does not change time of death.

This article was a missed opportunity to clarify when death actually occurs vs. when a media outlet chooses to report it. Unfortunately, it only contributed to misinformation about brain death.

We encourage The Post and other media to align with accepted medical standards and U.S. law on the declaration of death.

Our condolences to Heche’s family for their tragic loss.

Eric Lawson, Atlanta

The writer is a neurocritical care fellow in the Departments of Neurology and Neurosurgery at Emory University School of Medicine.

Casey Hall, Atlanta

The writer is medical director of Neuroscience Critical Care at Emory University Hospital Midtown.

We missed this local peg

I enjoyed being reminded of how much Pat Carroll was part of my enjoyment of early comedic television in the Aug. 15 obituary “Comic TV mainstay and ‘Little Mermaid’ villain.” I was sorry to learn of her death. I missed, however, any mention of her connection to the Washington area.

I remember seeing her play a hilarious Sir John Falstaff in “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” directed by Michael Kahn for the Shakespeare Theatre Company in 1990. He brought her back in 1993 as Mother Courage in a production of the antiwar play “Mother Courage and her Children” by Bertolt Brecht. She brought interesting, nuanced, but still jocular presentations to both parts. Washington was lucky to have her with us during that time.

Mary Alexander, Alexandria

A shared connection

I am surprised that the Aug. 15 Style article on the history of the Chautauqua Institution, “A jarring attack in a tranquil N.Y. community,” neglected to include mention of the major local connection: now the Glen Echo Park arts and cultural center, operated by the National Park Service. In the late 1800s, it was a site of summer programs of the National Chautauqua Assembly. The land was sold in 1911 and became a privately owned amusement park, with streetcar service to D.C.

Many of us who were in the Washington area years ago remember the time of racial segregation at Glen Echo, and the civil rights campaign there in the summer of 1960 led by students, many from Howard University, that resulted in the integration of the park the following year.

The park was in the headlines again in 1966 after a cigarette thrown from a roller-coaster rider damaged the tracks and the ride was closed early, without explanation. Some 6,000 angry customers were ejected, which led to subsequent declines in park attendance, closure of the park in 1968 and National Park Service takeover of the property in 1970. Part of the original site was included in the Clara Barton National Historic Site and some in the adjacent George Washington Memorial Parkway. Some of the amusement park’s structures, including the Spanish Ballroom and the carousel, are still in use.

Marilyn Silvey, Ashburn

Flattening great news

I won’t discuss the merits of making former president Donald Trump’s pleading the Fifth the lead article on Aug. 11, “Trump takes Fifth throughout N.Y. deposition,” instead of flat inflation in July, an article that appeared below the fold, “Pace of inflation eases for July, as energy prices settle.” It’s clear to me which affects more people.

I want to focus on the inflation story. Inflation was flat in July, a stunning turnabout. Inflation for the year was up 8.5 percent, less than in some previous months. The article led with the 8.5 percent figure instead of flat inflation. I know the typical story on the monthly inflation number leads with the annual number. But it would have taken three seconds to think about which figure was really different and therefore more newsworthy, and that is the flat monthly figure. It could signal a break in Americans’ biggest concern, but that good news was kind of buried under the big number.

Highlighting flat inflation would require a caveat — that it’s a snapshot of one month. But it’s occurring during the driving season, when currently plummeting gas prices usually rise. And that will filter through the entire economy as transportation costs drop. It’s a big deal economically and politically. It should have received above-the-fold attention.

Stan Crock, Bethesda

Misunderstanding their job description

The Aug. 17 front-page article “Trump short on seasoned legal help,” stated: “Many of the president’s former lawyers, such as Pat Cipollone, Pat Philbin and Justin Clark are not expected to be involved in the investigation’s defense.”

There is a lot wrong with the above sentence. First, Donald Trump is a former president. Second, the people named were not Trump’s personal lawyers. Cipollone was the White House counsel. Philbin was his deputy. Clark served in the White House and the Trump campaign. None of these roles is that of Trump’s personal lawyer, just like The Post’s general counsel is not Publisher Fred Ryan’s personal counsel.

It is troubling that The Post continues to conflate the roles of White House counsel and a president’s personal counsel. The role of the White House counsel is to advise the office of the presidency; it is not to serve as personal counsel to the person who is the president.

For years, the White House counsel role has been looked at with suspicion and misunderstanding, and it is disappointing that The Post perpetuates fallacies about the role by incorrectly describing it.

S. Mahmud, Chevy Chase

The right oath

I appreciated the reminder of former president Donald Trump’s huge deficit in historical knowledge in the Aug. 16 Retropolis article, “Trump sought ‘loyal’ generals like Hitler’s, who tried to kill him.” But I was surprised the article made no mention of the difference in the oaths sworn by officers in the U.S. military and those sworn by officers in the Wehrmacht.

Swearing an oath to defend the U.S. Constitution is a much more secure barrier to tyranny than the oath to the Führer required under the Third Reich. Also, one must search long and hard to find a group of Americans who match the courage and sense of honor displayed by the soldiers, diplomats and other officials executed for participating in the July 20, 1944, plot against Adolf Hitler — Peter Graf Yorck von Wartenburg, Friedrich-Werner Graf von der Schulenburg, Ulrich Wilhelm Graf Schwerin von Schwanenfeld, Ulrich von Hassell, Johannes Popitz, Heinrich Helferich, Erwin Planck and Albrecht Haushofer, to mention but a few.

Greg Thielmann, Arlington

Weighted words

The Aug. 14 front-page headline “Trump’s secrets: How a records dispute escalated to an FBI raid” carelessly used the word “raid,” and if I didn’t know better, I’d think The Post was Fox News.

Please report the truth in forthright, direct and honest terms. What happened on Aug. 8 was that the FBI executed a legally obtained search warrant at the legal residence of a former president. And no, it has never been done before, but that is only because no recent president has dared to remove official documents, let alone classified ones, from the White House.

In the future, please report news accurately and use appropriate words.

Lois A. Carter, Ocean Isle Beach, N.C.

Is that the scientific term?

I had never heard the term “splooting” until I read the Aug. 16 news article “Online, a sprawling linguistic debate over squirrel ‘splooting.’ ”

We have another expression for this behavior. Years ago, when our children were young, parents would occasionally gather in the afternoon in someone’s driveway for some neighborhood chat time. One woman’s small dog would find a patch of shade by her car and stretch out, spread-eagle. She called it “cooling his jewels!”

I’ve been watching the squirrels “cool their jewels,” be they male or female, quite a bit this year, on our flower bed wall, in the shade of the bird feeder, pretty much anywhere. Now I know there’s a more official (?) term for it!

Renee Shields-Doyle, Silver Spring

A black-and-white issue

Benjamin Dreyer’s Aug. 15 op-ed, “Goodbye, Internet. Hello, internet.,” failed to cite a recent, awkward case of style intervention: the requirement at major media outlets (including The Post) that “Black” and “White” be capitalized when referring to people, regardless of where the words appear in a sentence or whether they are nouns or adjectives.

This change not only runs against the stylistic progression from capitalization to non-capitalization; it is the result of a rushed “Do something!” show of solidarity by cultural arbiters to the Black Lives Matter movement, a powerful response to the frequency and rising visibility of violence — including summary executions — of people of African descent by vigilantes and racist police officers.

As a career writer and editor, I can’t think of a style change that is more knee-jerk and flailing. The word-lover in me hates the bombastic, Trump-like impropriety of capitalization untethered to grammar. Even worse, capitalizing “Black” and “White” emphasizes our differences when now, more than ever, we should be seeing each other as fellow human beings.

Stephen Munro, Silver Spring

A reasonable supplies list

I always enjoy the Saturday Drawing Board feature of recent editorial cartoons, but I feel that Al Goodwyn’s Aug. 13 entry could have been more topically improved with a small tweak. The cartoon shows a parent with a shopping cart filled with back-to-school supplies. The parent asks her child, “What else do you need?” The child, seeing a newspaper headline reading “School Staff Shortage,” says “Um … teachers?” What the child should be saying, after seeing a different headline, would be “Um … body armor?”

Leon Weintraub, Washington

Deserving of the limelight

Kudos to Scott Hilburn for bringing color to Lyme disease in his Aug. 14 comic strip “The Argyle Sweater.” Far too little attention is paid to this debilitating disease.

Mary Huisentruit, Silver Spring

