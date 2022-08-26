In her Aug. 22 op-ed “ Why Trump voters are hurting their own cause ,” Megan McArdle made the surprising claim that concern over Donald Trump’s collusion with Russia during his 2016 campaign was “less than warranted.” In fact, the Mueller report uncovered at least 140 contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian nationals and WikiLeaks or their intermediaries, which the campaign had lied about when it denied any contact whatsoever.

It has since emerged that Mr. Trump’s campaign chairman provided the campaign’s private polling data to a Russian agent, as Russia was interfering with the U.S. election. That chairman, having been publicly urged by Mr. Trump to “stay strong” while under investigation by federal agents, was subsequently pardoned by Mr. Trump for other crimes. Providing direct support to a hostile nation actively engaged in election interference, covering up that support and then using the presidential pardon to reward those who kept quiet meets any reasonable definition of collusion.