Molly Roberts’s Aug. 24 op-ed, “Smush that spotted lanternfly. Or don’t.” was a stunning disclaimer of the importance of the individual. What you do doesn’t really matter — so squash the lanternfly or don’t. Then Ms. Roberts compared this with arguments over masking or not masking. The United States had the highest coronavirus death rate of any wealthy country on the planet until at least February because people refused to wear masks at the beginning of the pandemic and, therefore, the virus spread. Death rates from coronavirus are 38 percent higher in red states than blue states.