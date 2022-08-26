Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Brandi Hurley is a Buchanan County, Va., native. I grew up in Buchanan County, a rural community in far Southwest Virginia. As a kid I used to spend hours climbing in the holler behind my family’s house, traipsing through streams and running back and forth along the bridge that separated my front yard from the road. As an adult, I left Buchanan to raise my family nearby in Russell County. But I’ve gone home to the hills and to the house my parents have lived in for more than 30 years.

Today, my hometown is unrecognizable. Last month, Buchanan County was devastated by extreme flooding. Storms dropped more than four inches of rain in about two hours, causing flash floods and landslides that damaged more than 100 homes, washed out roads and bridges and left dozens of people unaccounted for overnight. I consider it a miracle that no one died. As the tragedy across the border in Kentucky makes clear, flooding can kill.

After the water subsided, I was glad to see Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin (R) and other state officials come to Buchanan to tour the damage. Until you see the results of a major flood firsthand, it can be difficult to comprehend its devastation.

In the governor’s case, I sincerely hope it made an impression. Because despite pledging his full support for the flood victims, Youngkin is actively working to gut flood protection for my neighbors and others like them.

According to a recent study, nearly 240,000 homes and almost 60,000 miles of roads have operational flood risk today, and those numbers are expected to increase. But it wasn’t until state legislators decided to enter into the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) two years ago that the state began to put significant funding toward flood protection. The RGGI is a multistate program that works by selling allowances to utilities for the carbon they release. Virginia brought in nearly $228 million in revenue in its first year in the program — much of which goes to help Virginians avoid costly flood damage. In fact, Buchanan County was among the first localities in the commonwealth to receive a portion of this funding for flood prevention and planning to become more resilient to future flooding. When did Noah build the ark? Before the flood. It’s a lesson the governor should heed.

Since taking office, however, Youngkin has been fixated on removing Virginia from the RGGI. Ending Virginia’s participation in this program was among Youngkin’s first policy proposals after winning the election last year. And despite ongoing legal questions, his administration could start the process — and begin to gut flood funding — as early as this fall.

His timing couldn’t be worse. Though the hollers in Southwest Virginia have always been affected by heavy rainfall, nothing compares with the severity and frequency of flooding in recent years. Last September, extreme floods and landslides in Buchanan County were so devastating that they knocked 20 houses off their foundations and left one person dead.

Unfortunately, it’s only going to get more dangerous. Rainfall in Buchanan County this year has already exceeded estimates by nearly 20 percent. It’s not just Southwest Virginia, either — across the commonwealth, we’re seeing more frequent and more intense rainfall. Every year, more Virginians lose everything to flooding.

Floods aren’t partisan. They don’t care if you are a Democrat or Republican. That’s why, in the midst of increasingly extreme flooding across the country, members of both parties have embraced the RGGI.

I’m sure it’s easier to be sympathetic when you’re in front of flood victims. But since his brief visit to Buchanan County, the governor has doubled down on leaving the RGGI. And with a massive budget surplus, he has offered no clarification on how or when families might get his promised relief.

I doubt that anyone can understand what it’s like to lose everything. But for the people I’ve grown up with, this isn’t theoretical. These are humble people who have worked their entire lives. Many of them are lifelong Republicans who voted for Youngkin. And some have nothing left.

Mr. Youngkin, the far Southwest is sick and tired of being overlooked by folks in Richmond. We deserve more than empty words. I urge you to do the right thing by us. Please reconsider your position on the RGGI and throw the full force of your office behind flood-relief efforts now as well as future flood preparedness. The people in Buchanan County — and so many others across our commonwealth — are counting on you to do the job for which you were elected.

