As I read Stacy Torres’s Aug. 22 op-ed, “ The world might be done with covid, but I’m still keeping my distance ,” I was in my third day of a coronavirus infection. Her op-ed couldn’t be timelier. My husband and I had dodged covid-19 until now. We’re both in our 60s and had been hypervigilant about covid safety in our highly vaccinated Montgomery County. We think the virus traveled home with my husband from a business trip in Wisconsin after he had walked unmasked through a crowded outdoor market.

Before I went into quarantine, I was seeing more and more people unmasked each day. My husband and I continued to mask in stores and other crowded public places — and double-mask on planes and public transportation. As Ms. Torres noted, yes, we want this pandemic to be completely over. We want to go completely back to our normal lives before everything was upended by covid. But the message is clear that it’s far from over.