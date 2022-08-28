Criminalizing miscarriage can’t be practically enforced. At some point in time, the Roe decision will essentially be reinstated because it was correctly decided and nonpartisan, regardless of the current Supreme Court’s decision otherwise. States and Congress can codify Roe. Until a fetus is viable outside of the womb, it should not have “rights” it cannot exercise. If one has religious reasons to never have an abortion, that is her religious right. Roe allowed for religious differences. Choice is not a mandate. Ideally, we would all want every fetus to be brought to life and wanted. Unfortunately, reality doesn’t reflect this ideal. If a woman doesn’t want to give birth, she will find a way not to. Making abortion legal and rare has always been the goal.